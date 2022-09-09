2020 Delhi Riots: Charges Against 6 For Pelting Stones, Causing Injury

Earlier, New Usmanpur Police had registered an FIR against the six accused.

A Delhi court has framed charges of rioting and attempting to commit 'culpable homicide' against six people for allegedly pelting stones and injuring a person in a case related to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

The court was hearing a case of stone pelting which took place in Usmanpur area on February 25, 2020, and in which the complainant, Hari Om Sharma, had been injured.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala noted that the accused were pelting stones in a group from their respective rooftops during the riots in the area.

The judge observed that it is inferred that the accused were trying to cause harm with a common objective, that is, to "cause damage to the persons belonging to other community".

"The injury sustained by Hari Om Sharma was an outcome of such conduct on the part of this unlawful assembly," the judge said.

The judge allowed the six men to be booked under Section 143 (Punishment for unlawful assembly), 147 (Rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code read with Section 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of the offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the IPC.

Earlier, New Usmanpur Police had registered an FIR against the six accused - Firoz Khan, Shakir Ali, Iqbal, Zakir Ali, Sirajudden, and Anas on the basis of the complainant's statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)