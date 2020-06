The southern Assam region has been experiencing heavy rain since the last few days. (Representational)

Around 20 people have died in landslides that took place in Assam today. The dead are largely from three different districts of Barak valley region in southern Assam.

The region has been experiencing heavy rains for the last couple of days.

Among those dead are seven people in Cachar district, seven in Hailakandi district and 6 in Karimganj district, sources said.

Several others are injured.

Rescue teams have been rushed to the sites.

More details are awaited.