20 Border Police Personnel Get Bravery Medals For Skirmishes In Ladakh

Twenty-three personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have been awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) this Independence Day. Out of these, at least 20 have been awarded for their bravery in the face-off with China in eastern Ladakh last year.

This is the highest number of gallantry medals for ITBP which is involved in border guarding duties.



While eight personnel have been awarded the PMG for gallant action, meticulous planning and tactical insightfulness and for defending the motherland in Galwan Nalla on June 15, 2020, six personnel received the medal for their bravery during the violent face off on May 18, 2020, in Finger IV area. Six personnel who were posted near Hot Springs in Ladakh on 18 May, 2020 during the face off with China also received the gallantry medal.

Besides the above, three personnel have been awarded Police Medal for Gallantry for displaying courage, grit, and determination in anti-naxal operations in Chhattisgarh.

During last year's face-off with Chinese soldiers in eastern Ladakh, the ITBP troops responded fiercely to PLA advancing troops and brought the situation under control. With the highest order of professional skills, ITBP troops fought shoulder to shoulder and also brought the injured troops to the rear.

At places, the ITBP personnel - who have high altitude training and survival experience - gave determined standoff of about 17 to 20 hours throughout the intervening night in extremely challenging conditions.

India and China were locked in a military standoff at multiple friction points in eastern Ladakh since early May last year. However, both countries have completed the withdrawal of troops and weapons from the North and South banks of Pangong lake in February following a series of military and diplomatic talks.

The two sides are now engaged in talks to extend the disengagement process to the remaining friction points.

According to military officials, each side currently has around 50,000 to to 60,000 troops along the LAC in the sensitive sector.