2 Pilots Missing After Army's Cheetah Helicopter Crashes In Arunachal

The aircraft lost contact with the Air Traffic Controller at 9:15 am. (representational)

An Indian Army chopper today crashed near Mandala in Arunachal Pradesh. Two crewmen -- a Lieutenant Colonel and a Major -- are reportedly missing. The aircraft lost contact with the Air Traffic Controller at 9:15 am, the army said.

"Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter flying an operational sortie near Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh was reported to have lost contact with the ATC at around 09:15 AM on 16 March 23.

It is reported to have crashed near Mandala, West of Bomdila. Search parties have been launched," the army said.