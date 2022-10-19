2 More Al Qaeda-Linked Terror Suspects Arrested In Assam

The two men were arrested on the basis of information provided by other suspects

Assam Police on Tuesday busted yet another terror module backed by Al-Qaeda in the Subcontinent, or AQIS, and arrested two people belonging to Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

This comes a day after four others, including a madrasa teacher, were arrested on similar charges, officials said.

The two men were arrested on the basis of information provided by the suspects arrested on Monday. Police sources said the arrests were made during raids in Barpeta, Tamulpur and Nalbari.

Last month, a madrasa was demolished in Morigaon district over suspected terror links. Four madrasas have been demolished in Assam since August over alleged links with terror outfits and attempts to set up "jihadi sleeper cells" in the state.

Earlier, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that Assam had become a hotbed of "jihadi activities". He also announced that religious teachers at mosques and madrasas in the state would be required to register themselves on a government portal if they came from outside the state. "Our only intention is to see that madrasas are not used for jihadi work," the Chief Minister had said.

Since this April, Assam Police have arrested more than 45 people and a strict vigil is being maintained, particularly in the minority-dominated areas of lower and central Assam, in order to thwart any attempt by AQIS-backed terror modules to disturb peace and harmony.

Many of those arrested were mosque Imams or teachers at private madrasas.