2 Judges Test Positive For Coronavirus In West Bengal: Health Officials

2 judges have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bengal, the health department said (Representational)

In the first such instance in West Bengal two judges of a city court have tested positive for COVID-19 following which people who had come in contact with them have been advised to proceed on home quarantine, state health department sources said today.

The two affected are judges of the district civil and sessions court in Alipore aand are being treated at private medical establishments in Kolkata, an official of the health department told news agency Press Trust of India.

Those who came in contact with the two judges were also asked to go for medical tests tests to confirm whether there is any confirmation or not.

There are 4025 active cases of the contagion in West Bengal so far while the number of confirmed cases is 7,303.

At least 294 people have died because of the disease while 72 others have died due to co-morbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, officials said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)