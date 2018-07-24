19,000 NGOs Banned From Getting Foreign Funds: Kiren Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju also told the House that as on the date, 2,547 NGOs have not adhered to the government orders to submit their pending annual returns

Kiren Rijiju was answering to a written question in Lok Sabha (File Photo)

New Delhi: 

Nearly 19,000 NGOs in the country have been barred from receiving foreign funds by the government since 2011 by cancelling their FCRA registration, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju told the Lok Sabha today.

Mr Rijiju also told the House that as on the date, 2,547 NGOs have not adhered to the government orders to submit their pending annual returns -- income and expenditure, receipts of funds from abroad and balance sheets.

"Registration of 18,864 Foreign Contribution Regulation Act registered associations and institutions have been cancelled from 2011 till now and they have been barred from receiving foreign funds," he said replying to a written question.

