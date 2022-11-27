18 Injured After Speeding Car Rams Into Roadside Funeral Feast In Bihar

According to the villagers, the driver was in an inebriated condition. (Representational)

Around 18 people got injured after an speeding car rammed into a crowd of people in Bihar's Saran district on Saturday.

As per information, the people were having a funeral feast on the roadside when the car drove into the crowd.

Angry locals protested by blocking the main road following the incident. Police officers reached the site.

According to the villagers, the driver was in an inebriated condition.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)