17 Opposition MPs, Over 100 MLAs Voted For Droupadi Murmu, Say Sources

Droupadi Murmu won 64 per cent of the votes. (File)

A large number of opposition MLAs cross-voted in favour of the BJP's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, who is set to become India's first tribal President.

Around 125 MLAs and 17 opposition MPs cross-voted in Droupadi Murmu's support, according to sources.

Soon after Droupadi Murmu was elected winner versus the opposition's Yashwant Sinha, the BJP's Chief Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Himanta Biswa Sarma put out messages "thanking" opposition MLAs who had voted according to their conscience.

Droupadi Murmu even won an unexpected vote from Kerala, where the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has not a single MLA in the 140-member assembly.

The ruling Left-led coalition and the opposition Congress-led UDF had both announced their support for Yashwant Sinha.

The BJP's Kerala chief exulted in the single vote, calling it more valuable than the rest of the 139 votes in the state. "The single vote which Droupadi Murmu got from Kerala has more value than the rest of 139 votes polled. It is a positive vote against the negative stand of the Left and right fronts in the state," said K Surendran.

Droupadi Murmu won 64 per cent of the votes, leaving around 36 per cent for Yashwant Sinha.

In Assam, 25 opposition MLAs voted for Droupadi Murmu. Similar cross-voting had taken place during recent Rajya Sabha polls in the state, when the ruling BJP won both seats.

"Droupadi Murmu polled 104 votes compared to NDA's original strength of 79 in the 126 member Assam Assembly. 2 absent. My heartfelt gratitude to the people of Assam for reposing their faith in the NDA's Presidential candidate and wholeheartedly joining this historic moment," tweeted Assam Chief Minister Himanta Sarma.

My heartfelt gratitude to the people of Assam for reposing their faith in the NDA's Presidential candidate & wholeheartedly joining this historic moment. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 21, 2022

Both the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) have accused each other of cross-voting. On Monday, when voting for the presidential election took place, the AIDUF had claimed that 20 Congress MLAs voted for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)'s candidate.

In Madhya Pradesh, Droupadi Murmu won 146 votes; Yashwant Sinha received 79 votes though there are 95 Congress MLAs.

"Droupadi Murmu got more than the BJP votes. I thank the other party MLAs who listened to their conscience and voted for our candidate," Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Sigh Chouhan said in a video message.

A few MLAs of Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress cross-voted in Meghalaya while in Manipur, Congress MLAs backed the NDA candidate.

Six opposition MLAs each from Bihar and Chhattisgarh, four from Goa and 10 from Gujarat may also have voted for Droupadi Murmu. She also received all the votes from Sikkim and Nagaland.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said three opposition MLAs had voted for Droupadi Murmu, given that she won 28 votes and the BJP and its allies have the support of 25 MLAs.

After more than 10 hours of counting, Droupadi Murmu was declared winner. Droupadi Murmu won 2,824 first preference vote compared to Yashwant Sinha's 1,877, not an overwhelming majority. The value of votes she got was 6,76,803 compared to Yashwant Sinha's 3,80,177.