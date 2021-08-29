166 Children Among 880 New COVID-19 Patients In Mizoram

The recovery rate among Covid-19 patients in the state currently stands at 85.12 per cent.

At least 880 more people, including 166 children, tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 57,522, a health department official said on Sunday.

The death toll rose to 212 as three fresh fatalities due to the infection were reported during the period, he said.

At least 166 children, six health professionals and a Border Security Force jawan were among the new patients, the official said.

Aizawl district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 386, followed by Mamait at 138 and Lunglei at 118.

The daily positivity rate was at 8.32 per cent as the new cases were detected from 10,575 sample tests.

Eight new patients have travel history, while the remaining 872 were found to have locally contracted the disease, the official said.

Mizoram now has 8,342 active cases, while 632 people were cured of the disease on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries to 48,968.

The recovery rate among Covid-19 patients in the state currently stands at 85.12 per cent.

The northeastern state has conducted more than 8.34 lakh sample tests for Covid-19 till date.

Over 6.54 lakh people have been inoculated till Saturday with 2.35 lakh of them having received both doses of the vaccine, state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi said.

Meanwhile, a study revealed that late diagnosis contributed to at least 50 per cent of recent COVID fatalities in the state, a Zoram Medical College (ZMC) official said.

Experts of ZMC examined 174 COVID patients who died at the facially recently.

"We have found that 50 per cent of the 174 patients who succumbed to COVID-19 did not go for tests soon after they developed symptoms," ZMC Director John Zohmingthanga said.

At least 133 of them were not inoculated and 30 had received the first dose of the vaccines, he said, adding that 23 had no comorbidities. PTI COR

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)