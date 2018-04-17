14-Year-Old Indian Killed In Iran Bus Accident, 19 Others Injured Twenty Indian pilgrims were heading to the city of Qom, considered holy in Shia Islam, on Sunday night when the accident happened.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT 20 Indians were travelling on the bus to the Iranian city of Qom New Delhi: A 14-year-old Indian girl was killed and 19 Indians were injured when their bus met with an accident in Iran, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Monday.



Twenty Indian pilgrims were heading to the city of Qom, considered holy in Shia Islam, on Sunday night when the accident happened.



"I have got the report from Indian Embassy in Tehran. A bus carrying 20 Indian pilgrims on way to Qom met with an accident last night. Unfortunately, we lost Ms. Kulsum Fatima aged 14 years because of head injuries," Ms Swaraj tweeted.



Another national named Mohammad Ali is in the ICU, while 18 Indians were discharged after first aid, she said.



"Our mission staff is in the hospital to provide any assistance," Ms Swaraj said.



Qom is the site of the shrine of sister of Imam Ali ibn Musa Rida, the eighth Shi'ite Imam.



The city is a significant destination of pilgrimage.



A 14-year-old Indian girl was killed and 19 Indians were injured when their bus met with an accident in Iran, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Monday.Twenty Indian pilgrims were heading to the city of Qom, considered holy in Shia Islam, on Sunday night when the accident happened."I have got the report from Indian Embassy in Tehran. A bus carrying 20 Indian pilgrims on way to Qom met with an accident last night. Unfortunately, we lost Ms. Kulsum Fatima aged 14 years because of head injuries," Ms Swaraj tweeted.Another national named Mohammad Ali is in the ICU, while 18 Indians were discharged after first aid, she said."Our mission staff is in the hospital to provide any assistance," Ms Swaraj said. Qom is the site of the shrine of sister of Imam Ali ibn Musa Rida, the eighth Shi'ite Imam.The city is a significant destination of pilgrimage. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter