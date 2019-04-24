12-Year-Old Allegedly Lured With Sweets, Raped By Her Father's Friend In Rajasthan

The 12-year-old, in her complaint, said her father's friend frequently visited their house.

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father's friend in Rajasthan's Bundi district on Wednesday, police said.

The girl, a student of class 6, was allegedly raped five days ago at an isolated place in under Bundi city police station limits but approached police with her uncle only on Wednesday, they said.

The accused, Jagdish Khateek, is a resident of Shiv Colony in Bundi, police officer Ghanshyam Meena said.

The minor in her complaint stated that the accused is her father's friend and frequently visited her home and alleged that he lured her with sweet edibles and took her to an isolated place where he raped her, the police officer said.

The matter is being probed and the procedure to lodge a rape case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, is underway, Sub-Inspector of Bundi Mahila police station Mukeshi Meena said.

