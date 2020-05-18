11 Migrants Travelling From Himachal Pradesh To Bihar Injured In Accident In Uttar Pradesh

The migrants were travelling on a bus that was hit by a speeding truck (Representational)

Eleven migrant labourers travelling from Himachal Pradesh to Bihar were injured after their bus was hit by a speeding truck in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district on Sunday, police said.

Four of the injured have been referred to the district hospital from Fazilnagar community health centre in critical condition, while seven have been discharged after treatment and sent home in the same bus.

The bus was carrying 25 migrant workers.

According to an eyewitness, the truck driver had dozed off and lost control over the vehicle. He fled the spot after the accident, police said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on Saturday directed district authorities not to allow migrants to travel by unsafe means and to ensure that they are transported in buses after 26 workers who were returning to their homes died in a truck-trailer collision in Auraiya.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)