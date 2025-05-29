100 Days In Office, Delhi Chief Minister's House Hunt Continues

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is yet to be allotted official accommodation, despite completing 100 days in office on Friday, even as her recent visit to the iconic Sessions House sparked speculation of a suitable residence for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.

There is no official residence for the Chief Minister of Delhi so far, due to which those holding the top posts have often opted for bungalows of their choice.

While Ms Gupta's predecessor, Atishi, lived in the AB-17, Mathura Road bungalow - near the Supreme Court - during her short stint, AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal was allotted a sprawling house located at 6, Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines area.

Ms Gupta has so far been working from her private residence in her Shalimar Bagh constituency.

Asked about the allocation of the official accommodation, the Chief Minister said: "As the Chief Minister of Delhi, I can work for the people even on the road."

On May 22, Ms Gupta visited the Sessions House at 2 North End Road in Civil Lines area, triggering speculation of her possibility of moving into the area.

Sources, however, said that Ms Gupta has also visited a few bungalows in upscale Lutyens' Delhi, that primarily houses government offices and bungalows, besides Parliament and the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Currently, the sessions judges of Tis Hazari Court reside in the Sessions House, which is at a short distance from the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow where Mr Kejriwal stayed.

In October, the Public Works Department had offered Mr Gupta the same place but the Chief Minister and the BJP asserted that she would not stay at this bungalow that gained political notoriety as "Sheesh Mahal" over alleged irregularities and corruption in its reconstruction and inventory of costly goods in it.

Mr Kejriwal, who served in the top post from 2015 to September 2024, vacated the bungalow after resigning from Chief Minister's post.

The AB-17, Mathura Road bungalow was earlier occupied by former deputy chief minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia for years. When he went to jail in connection with the excise policy case, the bungalow was allotted to Ms Atishi.

The bungalow was also occupied by former chief minister Sheila Dikshit, before she shifted to Moti Lal Nehru Marg. The bungalow at 33, Sham Nath Marg was earlier branded by Delhi's political class as "jinxed" after former Chief Ministers Brahm Prakash and Madan Lal Khurana - who resided here - failed to complete their terms.

After remaining vacant for several years, the bungalow was converted into an office of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi.

As per rules, official accommodations need to be vacated within 15 days by the members of the previous government.