10 People Rescued After Being Stuck In Himachal Stream For Hours

Ten people, including eight tourists, were rescued nearly nine hours after they got stuck in a stream in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district due to a sudden rise in the water level on Friday, an official said.

An Army team, 22 members of the 14th National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Nurpur and the police's quick response team (QRT) carried out the rescue operation, State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta added.

They were rescued with the help of boats, he said.

Mr Mokhta said the Kangra District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC) earlier informed that 10 people, including two women, got stuck in Neugal Khad (stream) at Thural in Dheera sub-division due to sudden increase in water level at around 8 am.

According to initial reports, six or seven people were stranded in the stream.

The stranded people included eight tourists and two local people, the official said. The tourists went there for sightseeing but the water level suddenly increased, forcing them to take shelter at a higher location for hours, he added.

Seven of the eight tourists who have been rescued hail from Bihar. They are Ram Dev (48), his wife Sukma Devi (45), their daughter Sunita Kumari, Subodh Singh (55), his son Ravinder Bind (25), Mithun (23) and Ravinder Singh (33).

