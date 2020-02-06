10 Big Zingers From PM Modi Against Congress Today

"The Congress sees citizens on the basis of their faith, we see everyone as Indian."

"Does a party that keeps talking about secularism not remember 1984 and the anti-Sikh violence?"

"I have decided to do more Surya Namaskars to be prepared for the beating that the Congress plans for me after six months."

"In 70 years, no Congress leader has ever become self-sufficient."

"I have been speaking for 30-40 minutes but it took this long for the current to reach. Many tubelights are like this (On Rahul Gandhi)."

"I will resolve berozgaari (unemployment) in the country but I will not let your (Congress and other opposition parties) joblessness go away."

"Congress abandoned Gandhi's teachings decades ago. You have abandoned Gandhiji, the nation doesn't expect much from you."

"Congress should talk about saving constitution 100 times a day, it should be their mantra. Maybe each time that you speak about Constitution, you'll realise its importance."

"Had we also worked the way you did, nothing would have changed... and people wanted change. A significant change."