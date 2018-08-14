Man Arrested For Selling High End Drugs In Hyderabad

The man used to sell the LSD at Rs 1,000 per blot and MDMA at Rs 4,000 per gram . (Representational)

A 24-year-old man employed at an e-commerce major was arrested in Hyderabad today for allegedly selling high-end drugs like LSD,a senior excise official said.

The anti-narcotic cell, acting on specific information, raided an apartment in Tolichowkiarea and seized 75 'blots' of LSD, eight grams of MDMA, 180 grams of ganja and two ganja plants from K Pranav,Excise Deputy Commissioner C Vivekananda Reddy said.

The man used to order the drugs online, make payments using bitcoins through e-wallet and received the stock through international courier services.

He subsequently used to sell the LSD at Rs 1,000 per blot and MDMA at Rs 4,000 per gram to needy customers, Mr Reddy said in a press release.

Advertisement

Lysergic acid Diethylamide (LSD) is sold in tablets or in liquid form and is known to be one of the most potent 'mood changing' chemicals, while Methylenedioxy-Methamphetamine (MDMA), commonly known as 'Molly' or 'Ecstasy', is used as a recreational or party drug, he said.

For more Hyderabad news, click here.