Watch: In Knee-Deep Water, Hyderabad Cop Carries Man To Safety

Traffic cop A Nagamullu is being widely praised on social media.

For traffic cop A Nagamullu, it was not going to be an easy day at work. As he was overseeing drainage work on a flooded street in Hyderabad on Friday, he saw a young man on a scooter and an old pillion rider stuck in water. He decided to help.

Carefully making his way through knee-deep muddy water in Hyderabad's LB Nagar, he carried the man with a plastered foot on his back, a video shared by news agency ANI shows. Behind them, a person carries the man's walker.

In the video, anxious people on the other side of the road seem to shout instructions to the cop and also give him a hand when he comes close to them.

#WATCH Hyderabad: A traffic police inspector, A Nagamallu carried a man who had a plastered foot, on his back across a waterlogged road in LB Nagar, yesterday. #Telanganapic.twitter.com/xYDw5sCPi4 - ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2019

A Nagamullu's gesture has earned him praise on social media. "Hats off to you sir, a brilliant example of humanity," one Twitter user wrote. "Well done Nagamallu, you made an impression on many by going way beyond your call of duty," another user said.

Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana were hit by heavy rain on Friday, leading to flooding in several places. The weather office has forecast more rain for tomorrow.



