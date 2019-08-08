Baahubali Actors Wife Found Dead, Her Family Alleges Dowry Harassment

Madhu Prakash , who played a small role in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali, married Bharati in 2015.

A case has been filed against Baahubali actor Madhu Prakash on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in the death of his wife.

"Bharati (his wife) hanged herself at her home on Tuesday. As soon as we received information, we reached at the spot and took the body to hospital for autopsy," a police officer said.

The police said Ms Bharati's father filed a complaint alleging that Mr Prakash used to harass his daughter for dowry, and would often thrash her.

Mr Madhu, who played a small role in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali, married Ms Bharati in 2015.

"Madhu Prakash used to harass Bharati for dowry and he had even beaten her up, which abetted her to commit suicide," Ms Bharati's father said in his complaint.

A case has been filed for alleged dowry death under the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

"We have arrested Madhu Prakash and he will be sent to judicial remand on Thursday," a police officer said.

