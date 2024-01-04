Winter Diet: Don't Eat Saag Without White Butter, Here's Why

White butter contains vitamin A, D, E and K

A bowl of hot saag is an irresistible winter delicacy. Green leafy vegetables are finely chopped to prepare saag. It is usually prepared with mustard greens. However, many also use a mix of all leafy greens available during the winter season. It is not just delicious but highly nutritious as well. With the goodness of dark leafy vegetables, saag can keep you warm in winter. Saag is usually consumed with makki or bajra roti. Do you know you must also consume one more secret ingredient with saag for better nutrition? Let's know more about this ingredient.

In an Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra revealed that white butter is a must-have with your saag. White butter is a powerhouse of nutrients that complement the benefits of saag.

White butter with saag: Know the benefits

Butter is rich in fat-soluble vitamins: White butter contains vitamin A, D, E and K. These fat-soluble vitamins are essential for the body. They also help in the absorption of other nutrients.

Better iron absorption: When prepared with spinach, saag is high in iron. The healthy fats present in white butter help in the absorption of plant-based iron.

Improves gut health: Your gut is interconnected with your whole body. Therefore, it is essential to maintain gut health. White butter is extremely beneficial to your gut. It boosts overall gut health and reduces inflammation.

Reduces bitterness: Leafy greens are slightly bitter. To balance the taste, adding some butter can be really helpful. It will provide a creamy texture and reduce bitterness.

So, next time you relish your saag, don't forget to add a dollop of white butter.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.