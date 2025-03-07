Raw Banana Galouti Kebabs: This Nutritionist-Approved Recipe Can Curb Menopause Symptoms

When women hit menopause in their late 40s or early 50s, they experience significant hormonal fluctuations. Symptoms like hot flashes, fatigue, mood swings and weight gain are common during the phase. It can have negative effects on both mental and physical well-being. Maintaining a healthy and nutritious diet can help women deal with menopausal problems. Calcium-rich and Vitamin D-enriched foods are a must have, including dishes containing Omega-3 fatty acids. Now, nutritionist Palak Nagpal has come up with a tasty recipe that can provide relief to women experiencing menopause.

According to Palak Nagpal, raw bananas are a delicious way to support gut health. Hormonal changes during menopause can disrupt gut balance, leading to bloating, increasing cravings, feeling sluggish and impacting digestion. Her solution: Raw Banana Galouti Kebabs. Palak reveals that raw bananas are a “natural prebiotic that feeds the good bacteria in your gut” and helps with digestion, immunity and overall gut health. “Menopause recipe - Raw Banana Galouti Kebab” reads the caption. So without further ado, let's take a detailed look at the preparation procedure.

Ingredients needed

3 diced raw green bananas

1 tablespoon of oil

4-5 chopped garlic cloves

1 sliced onion

4-5 cashews

¼ cup of dry murmura powder (puffed rice powder)

¼ cup of roasted chana powder (gram flour)

Salt, dry mango powder, red chili powder and black pepper as per taste

Instructions

Boil and blend: In the first step, you have to boil the diced bananas. Before peeling, let them cool and then blend into a smooth paste. Sauté and blend: Next, sauté garlic, onion, and cashews in oil. After that, blend the mixture into a paste. Mix and cook: In the same pan, combine both the paste and add spices, murmura, and chana powder. Once done, cook the concoction for appeoximately 2-3 minutes. Shape and pan-fry: Create galouti kebabs by cooking on a greased pan until they turn golden brown.

Your vegetarian galouti kebabs are ready. Serve them hot with hung curd dip, mint chutney, and a delectable salad spread.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.