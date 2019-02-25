Our Expert Nutritionist Talks About These Everyday Foods That Can Cause Food Allergy

Substance which causes allergic reaction in food or beverages is called 'allergen'.

Highlights Food allergies can be diagnosed by skin and blood tests Eggs allergy is common among many people Gluten allergy is caused by eating or inhaling wheat flour

We hear a lot of people saying that they are allergic to mushrooms, fish, milk or other foods. But ever wondered what exactly is food allergy? Delhi-based nutritionist Nmami Agarwal in her recent Instagram post said when our body defense system treats protein in food as threat, leads to food allergies. It causes abnormal responses to food by immune system. The system releases chemicals like histamine in order to protect body which causes inflammation. Food allergies can be diagnosed by skin and blood tests, elimination tests and by studying detailed history. Food allergies also recognized by symptoms which often involves itching or swelling in mouth, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, pain, hives, tightening of throat, breathing troubles and drop in blood pressure.

Also read: What Is Gluten Allergy And Gluten Intolerance: Types, Causes & Treatment

Food allergies can be diagnosed by skin and blood tests, elimination tests and by studying detailed history.

Photo Credit: iStock

These are some common types of food allergies:

In some cases, the symptoms of allergies are mild while in other cases, the symptoms could be severe.

igE mediated food allergy: The symptoms related to this allergy occurs after few minutes of eating when immune system produces antibodies is called immunoglobulin E.

Non igE mediated food allergy: The symptoms does not occur right away and it is not caused by igE, it is caused by other cells in immune system.

Mixed: It involves experience of symptoms of both types.

Have a look at some common food allergies:

Substance which causes allergic reaction in food or beverages is called 'allergen'. Allergies can be caused by reaction with any food but there are some foods which commonly react and cause allergies.

1. Mushroom allergy

Mushroom allergy can occur at any age even if you are consuming mushrooms for several years. The immune system releases IgE antibodies to combat mushroom protein and release of chemical called histamine, the allergy causes immediate reactions. In case, you are suffering from mushroom allergy it is recommended that you avoid white or button mushrooms, Chanterelle, Portobello, shiitake, black truffle and morels.

2. Egg allergy

Eggs allergy is also common among many people. People who are allergic to chicken egg are also found allergic to goose, duck, turkey or quail egg. Egg allergy can cause skin reactions like swelling, rash, hives, difficulty in breathing, running nose, stomach ache, vomiting, nausea and diarrhea. It is possible to be allergic to egg whites and not egg yolks and vice versa. In case, you are allergic to eggs you can include some other sources of proteins in your diet. You could also opt for egg free cooking.

Also read: Try This New Therapy To Cure Peanut Allergy In Kids

3. Peanuts allergy

Peanuts allergies can be discovered through elimination tests and this allergy can cause severe reaction to allergen such as anaphylaxis. The symptoms usually involves drop in blood pressure, pale skin, fainting and dizziness. Mild symptoms include itchiness, nausea and running nose. Peanuts can be found in candies, cereals, and baked foods so it is advised to check ingredients before buying these products. In case, you snack on nuts, you should exclude this nut from your diet.

4. Wheat allergy (gluten allergy)

Gluten allergy is a common form of allergy which can be caused by eating or inhaling wheat flour. Gluten allergy is caused when body produces antibiotic in reaction to protein found in wheat. It can cause severe reactions like anaphylaxis. Wheat allergy leads to development for any of four wheat proteins rich are albumin, globulin, gliadin and gluten. Wheat is found in several foods, the allergy is common in toddlers, babies or it can also be genetic. In such cases, you could opt for other healthy flour as well. This include buckwheat, quinoa, oats or gram flour.

5. Fish allergy

Fish allergy often affects women more than men and adults more than children. The symptoms can range from mile, such as skin rashes, respiratory problems, gastrointestinal distress to severe, such as anaphylaxis. It is caused by release of IgE in blood cells which break open and release histamine in bloodstream. It is recommended to avoid sauces, condiments or prepared food that contains fish or fish byproducts.

There are several foods that can cause allergy and these are the most common allergies found in people, the best way to protect self is to avoid eating that food or related things as allergies can cause severe reactions and it is better to prevent such reactions.

Also read: Allergy: Causes, Symptoms, Prevention, Diagnosis

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.