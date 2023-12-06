Nutritionist Explains How Magnesium Boosts Our Heart Health

Magnesium can also help in reducing the risk of heart attacks

Magnesium is a mineral that plays a vital role in numerous bodily functions. It is required for proper muscle and nerve function, DNA synthesis, energy production, and the regulation of other essential minerals like calcium and potassium.

In terms of heart health, magnesium has been found to have several beneficial effects. It helps maintain a normal heart rhythm and supports the overall function of the cardiovascular system. Adequate magnesium intake has been associated with a lower risk of developing hypertension (high blood pressure), which is a major factor in heart disease.

Magnesium may also have a positive impact on reducing the risk of heart attacks and strokes, as well as improving outcomes in people with existing cardiovascular conditions. Below nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee lists some common benefits of magnesium on our heart.

Look at her post:

However, it is important to note that while magnesium has shown potential benefits for heart health, it should not be considered as a standalone treatment or a substitute for medical advice. It is always recommended to maintain a balanced diet, and lifestyle, and consult a healthcare professional for personalised guidance.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.