Nooceptin Review: Is It Really the Best Nootropic Currently Available?

SAP Nutra has recently released a new brain supplement called Nooceptin. It is claimed to be one of the most powerful nootropics that can be currently found on the market.

Nooceptin has been claimed to help:

Boost mental performance

Enhance memory and recall abilities

Sharpen creativity and problem-solving skills

Reduce stress and anxiety for a more positive outlook

Improve mood and overall well-being

Unlock your full cognitive potential

Enhance productivity and efficiency

Support healthy brain function

But is that really the case? We'll investigate Nooceptin in this article to determine if it lives up to its claims. From what we've seen on the nutrition label, at the first glance, Nooceptin's formula seems to be quite promising.

Visit Nooceptin.com

What Are Nootropics?

Nootropics are supplements that are designed to enhance cognitive function. They are usually used to improve memory, concentration, and motivation. They are also called “smart drugs”, “cognitive enhancers”, or “brain supplements”.

Nootropics are often considered to be a form of "neuroenhancement," as they are intended to enhance or augment the function of the brain.

There are a wide variety of nootropics that are available today, some are derived from natural sources such as herbs, vitamins and amino acids, and some are synthetic compounds.

Nootropics have been around for a long time. The first one was developed in the 1960s by Romanian physician Corneliu E. Giurgea with the goal of creating a substance to increase mental power and clarity without any side effects.

They are generally safe to take when used responsibly. However, it is important to consult with a doctor before taking them on a regular basis or in large doses.

What Should I Look Out For Before Choosing The Right Supplement?

Unsure what you're looking for? You should always follow these steps when looking for the best nootropic.

Do your research : Nootropics come in many forms, such as natural supplements, synthetic compounds and prescription drugs, researching the specific product that you are interested in and reading the product review to have a good understanding of the potential effects, dosages and potential side effects.

: Nootropics come in many forms, such as natural supplements, synthetic compounds and prescription drugs, researching the specific product that you are interested in and reading the product review to have a good understanding of the potential effects, dosages and potential side effects. Look for clinically proven ingredients: When considering a nootropic, look for ingredients that are known to work for example: Citicoline, Rhodiola Rosea, Lion's Mane Mushroom, Phosphatidylserine, Bacopa Monnieri, L-Theanine, Ginkgo Biloba, etc.

When considering a nootropic, look for ingredients that are known to work for example: Citicoline, Rhodiola Rosea, Lion's Mane Mushroom, Phosphatidylserine, Bacopa Monnieri, L-Theanine, Ginkgo Biloba, etc. Be aware of the dosage: Be sure to follow the recommended dosage for any nootropics you take. Taking too much can be harmful and may cause side effects.

Be sure to follow the recommended dosage for any nootropics you take. Taking too much can be harmful and may cause side effects. Consider the source of the product: When buying any supplement, it's important to ensure that the product is from a reputable source to ensure that the quality and purity of the product is high.

Before choosing the right nootropic for your brain, it is necessary to investigate the ingredient formula by yourself and from reliable sources. Quality brain supplements use only natural ingredients, all in optimal doses, with no proprietary blends. A proprietary blend is a mixture of many different nutrients with unknown doses. You are able to see only their combined dosage.

Some of the best ingredients for brain health that we look for are Citicoline, Rhodiola Rosea, Lion's Mane Mushroom, Phosphatidylserine, Bacopa Monnieri, L-Theanine, Ginkgo Biloba, etc.

So, if the supplement passes the safety and quality criteria in terms of ingredients, you should investigate if the manufacturer is reliable too.

Now that you know what we're looking for in a quality nootropic, let's get into more details about Nooceptin.

Nooceptin – Overview

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Pros

Rich ingredient formula with 7 scientifically backed ingredients

Optimal ingredient doses

Made in FDA inspected facility

Easy to swallow capsules

Helps with memory, focus, learning, processing speed, stress levels, and more long-term

Good customer feedback on the official site

Cons

Expensive at $69.00 for a one-month supply

Currently available only on the official website

Website: Nooceptin.com

Nooceptin is a brain supplement by SAP Nutra, marketed as the “all-in-one cognitive enhancer”. It is made in the USA in an FDA inspected facility and comes in capsule form. It is available in different options on the official website. A single jar of Nooceptin contains 90 capsules, which should provide you with a one-month supply, considering that the serving size is 3 capsules.

These are the benefits you should get from taking Nooceptin:

Improved short-term and long-term memory Lowered stress and anxiety levels Brain cell protection Better problem solving and faster mental processing speed Neurogenesis and neuroplasticity Improved learning Improved mental focus

The manufacturer states that the product delivers fast results but should be used consistently for up to 90 days to get the maximum benefits out of it. Using it for more than 90 days is also safe, but most effects should be felt within the first 90 days of consumption.

Within the first month, Nooceptin users should feel sharper focus, increased processing speeds, and better memory overall, according to the manufacturer.

2 months in, customers report feeling way less anxious than before, sharper and more focused. By this time, higher acetylcholine amount should be present, which will help improve your concentration, processing of the information, and memory.

After 3 months of consistent usage, the neuron maturation and growth should be happening, and neurotrophic factors should be the highest. By this point, you should feel a drastic improvement in cognitive performance.

And after 4 months, Nooceptin's benefits should be even stronger, and long-term lasting.

To see if Nooceptin is really that effective, we're going to check out the ingredients inside its formula.

Nooceptin – The Ingredients

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Nooceptin's serving size is 3 capsules. Each serving provides you with the following ingredients:

Lion's Mane Extract – 400mg Citicoline – 200mg L-Theanine – 200mg Panax Ginseng Extract – 200mg Rhodiola rosea Extract – 150mg Bacopa monnieri Extract – 150mg Ginkgo Biloba Extract - 100mg

These 7 ingredients included are some of the best natural ingredients that we're always looking for in a quality nootropic. They are all well-studied and in clinically backed doses, providing you with different benefits; from better concentration, alertness, less stress, to significant memory improvement.

What we also like is that there are no filler ingredients inside, which many bogus supplements on the market contain.

Let's get into more detail about every particular nutrient in the formula.

Lion's Mane Mushroom

Lion's Mane Mushroom is a type of edible mushroom that has been used for centuries in Eastern medicine.

The Lion's Mane benefits have become more popular in Western medicine as well. It has been used to treat anxiety, depression, and other mood disorders. One study found that lion's mane can protect neurons from degeneration, which may lead to improvements in cognitive function and mental performance. All in all, it is a beneficial ingredient for brain function.

This powerful nutrient can also help with cognitive problems such as Alzheimer's disease and dementia.

Lion's Mane Mushrooms are also good for your physical health because they contain compounds that can boost the immune system and fight cancer cells.

Examine states that the doses of 1000mg up to three times per day seem to be effective for brain health.

In our opinion, 400mg is a decent dosage that is suitable for sensitive people as well, and when taken long-term, it is more than enough to experience its benefits without having to worry about side effects.

Summary: Lion's Mane Mushroom has potential benefits in cognitive function, memory, inflammation, heart disease, immunity, and mental health.

Citicoline

Citicoline is a water-soluble vitamin that is used as a supplement. It is also known as CDP-choline or citicholine. Citicoline can be found in the brains of humans and other animals, but it can also be produced synthetically. Citicoline is used for the treatment of brain disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease and age-related memory loss, and to prevent cognitive decline associated with aging.

When taken long-term, it appears to have substantial brain-boosting benefits.

Summary: Citicoline is a supplement which has been used to support cognitive function, memory, and focus by increasing the levels of important neurotransmitters in the brain, it also shows potential benefits in brain health and recovery from brain injuries.

L-Theanine

L-Theanine is an amino acid that has been studied for its potential health benefits. Research has shown that it may help to reduce anxiety, improve sleep quality and promote relaxation.

It is most effective in reducing stress and anxiety levels due to its calming effects.

It can be found in green tea and other plant products like mushrooms. It is not a drug and does not have any known side effects.

Summary: L-theanine, an amino acid found in tea leaves, may support relaxation, calmness and cognitive function by influencing the neurotransmitters in the brain, and also showing potential benefits in stress reduction, cardiovascular health and sleep.

Panax Ginseng Extract

Panax ginseng extract is a natural herb that has been used for centuries in traditional Chinese medicine. It is used for its health and mental benefits.

It's often referred to as the “ginseng of all ginsengs”, which means it provides more health benefits than other types of ginseng.

Panax ginseng extract contains many types of saponin, which are plant chemicals that have several beneficial effects on the body, such as lowering cholesterol levels and blood pressure, strengthening the immune system, decreasing inflammation, and improving insulin sensitivity to help manage diabetes .

The mental benefits of panax ginseng extract include improved cognition, increased energy levels, and better memory retention.

Summary: Panax Ginseng may support energy, stamina, and cognitive function, as well as have potential benefits in immune system enhancement and anti-inflammatory properties.

Rhodiola rosea Extract

Rhodiola rosea extract is a flowering plant that grows in the high altitude regions of the Himalayas and Siberia. It has long been used in traditional medicine to promote physical and mental wellbeing. The active ingredient in rhodiola rosea extract, called salidroside, has been found to have a range of benefits for both physical and mental health. It has been shown to have many benefits for the mind, including reducing fatigue, improving mood and mental performance, reducing stress levels, and boosting memory.

Summary: Rhodiola Rosea may support mental and physical performance under stress, reduce fatigue and improve cognitive function.

Bacopa Monnieri Extract

Bacopa Monnieri is a herb that has been used for centuries in Ayurvedic medicine. It is also known as brahmi, and it has many benefits for the mind and body. The herb can help with anxiety, stress, depression, longevity, short-term memory, and overall cognitive function. There have been studies done on the effects of bacopa monnieri on mental health that have shown promising results.

Summary: Bacopa Monnieri may support cognitive function, memory, and overall brain health, including the reduction of anxiety symptoms

Ginkgo Biloba Extract

Ginkgo biloba is a tree that is native to China and Japan. The leaves of the ginkgo tree are used medicinally, as they contain ginkgolides and terpenes.

It has been used in traditional medicine for more than 2,000 years. In traditional Chinese medicine, it is used to improve blood circulation and is often recommended for people who have had a stroke or those who experience dizziness or vertigo.

In Western medicine, it has been used to treat Alzheimer's disease, tinnitus (ringing in the ears), and dementia (loss of mental abilities).

Ginkgo biloba extract can help with the symptoms of depression by increasing blood flow to the brain, which also helps with concentration and memory.

Summary: Ginkgo Biloba may support cognitive function, blood flow and cardiovascular health, as well as have potential benefits in vision and memory.

Visit Nooceptin.com

Our Comment on Nooceptin's Formula

Nooceptin has highly beneficial effects and considerably boosts brain health and function. Nooceptin shouldn't cause any negative side effects, making it a great choice for anyone who is concerned about the potential risks linked to other nootropics. However, if you're not sure whether this is the right product for you or not, talk to your doctor before taking it for the first time.

Nooceptin has one of the best formulas we've seen so far, no doubt. The formula is rich with clinically backed doses, so the effects will be substantial in the long run as well. It should help boost memory, increase focus, protect brain cells long-term, and diminish stress and anxiety levels. Other products exist from SAP Nutrition, which can increase energy and serve as adderall alternative supplements.

Nooceptin: Where to buy

Nooceptin is currently only available from their website (nooceptin.com) and cannot be purchased from third party vendors such as Amazon or Ebay.

However they do accept all major credit cards as well Paypal and Apple Pay.

Nooceptin currently offers the following deals:

1 Month Supply (90 capsules) - $69.00

3 Month Supply (270 capsules) - $207.00

This pricing is in line with the other high-end nootropics on the market, as it helps to ensure:

Higher purity and potency: When you pay more for a quality product, you can be more confident that it will contain higher levels of the active ingredient and be free from harmful contaminants. This means that the product will be more effective, and you will get more for your money in the long run.

When you pay more for a quality product, you can be more confident that it will contain higher levels of the active ingredient and be free from harmful contaminants. This means that the product will be more effective, and you will get more for your money in the long run. Better safety: Quality products are often made with higher standards and are more likely to be free from harmful contaminants or chemicals, which can increase the safety of the product.

Quality products are often made with higher standards and are more likely to be free from harmful contaminants or chemicals, which can increase the safety of the product. Better effectiveness: When the ingredients in a product are of high quality, the product itself will be more effective. This means you will get better results and be more satisfied with the product overall.

Find out more by visiting their website: Nooceptin.com

Customer Reviews on Nooceptin

Because Nooceptin is currently unavailable on Amazon, we weren't able to find customer reviews there.

However, we've come across many different types of people who experienced success taking Nooceptin.

Adults that are over 55 years of age experienced mainly memory improvement, better mood, and mental agility.

Academics were able to concentrate for a longer period of time and manage stress more easily.

Entrepreneurs tried Nooceptin as well and stated that it provided them with an energy boost and increased focus.

Medical staff, financial traders, and even military personnel tried the product and successfully experienced its benefits, which is all stated on the manufacturer's website.

Nooceptin Side Effects

Should you worry about side effects with Nooceptin? No, all the ingredients inside are well-dosed and shouldn't cause any adverse reactions. But, of course, there are exceptions, that's why it is important to talk to your doctor before taking the product for the first time.

Nooceptin Review Summary and Verdict

As you can see, Nooceptin has the best ingredients on the market for a natural nootropic. From our research, we've found that Nooceptin can help support you in the following areas:

Improved cognitive function : Nooceptin's ingredients can help to enhance cognitive function and improve memory, focus, creativity and motivation.

: Nooceptin's ingredients can help to enhance cognitive function and improve memory, focus, creativity and motivation. Enhanced memory and recall: It can support different aspects of memory including working memory, long-term memory and even memory formation.

It can support different aspects of memory including working memory, long-term memory and even memory formation. Better ability to focus: This clinically supported formula can help improve an individual's ability to focus on the task at hand and filter out distractions.

This clinically supported formula can help improve an individual's ability to focus on the task at hand and filter out distractions. Increased creativity and problem-solving: Some nootropics may help to improve creativity and problem-solving by increasing blood flow to the brain and improving communication between different brain regions.

Some nootropics may help to improve creativity and problem-solving by increasing blood flow to the brain and improving communication between different brain regions. Reduced stress and anxiety: Other nootropics in here may have been found to reduce stress and anxiety by affecting the levels of certain neurotransmitters in the brain, such as L-Theanine.

Other nootropics in here may have been found to reduce stress and anxiety by affecting the levels of certain neurotransmitters in the brain, such as L-Theanine. Improved mood: Nootropics may improve mood by affecting the levels of certain neurotransmitters in the brain that are involved in regulating mood, such as Rhodiola Rosea.

It's a great comprehensive nootropic to support various areas of cognition, with a fantastic combination of both great ingredients and effective dosages.

Order Nooceptin Here

Disclaimer

This article is sponsored content. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and it does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

Supplements must be taken carefully and under expert guidance for maximum benefit. Please consult your doctor before starting any supplements to weigh the pros and cons and side effects if any, and especially if you have any pre-existing health condition.

