Living Abroad Series: Nutritionist Shows A Quick And Easy Peanut Chutney Recipe

Peanuts provide an array for health benefits and this recipe can make it easy to consume regularly

If you are an Indian living abroad, you must be well aware of the food challenges. With hectic schedules, it can sometimes be difficult to give attention to a nutritious diet. Relatable much? Fret not, as nutritionist Palak Nagwal has the perfect solution. Keeping in mind a nourishing meal, she has demonstrated a quick healthy meal prep that can be enjoyed for up to 4 days at once for Indians living abroad. Any guesses? Well, the recipe we are talking about is peanut chutney which can be paired with several Indian dishes. In a video on Instagram, Palak has shared the recipe for preparing tasty and healthy peanut chutney. Let's get into the details.

Look at her post:

Ingredients used

Dry roasted mix

1 tablespoon jeera (cumin seeds)

1 tablespoon white urad dal

1 tablespoon yellow chana dal

Dry roasted peanuts 1/2 cup

For the chutney

1 tablespoon oil

2-3 garlic cloves

3 small pieces of ginger

1 diced onion,

2 tomatoes, diced

1 red Kashmiri chili as per taste

Salt

Tempering

1 tablespoon oil

1 mustard seeds

A pinch of hing (asafoetida)

A few curry leaves

Method

1. Dry roast

Roast the jeera in a pan alongside white urad dal, and yellow chana dal until they turn aromatic and golden brown.

2. Prepare the chutney base

Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a pan. Add the garlic cloves and ginger pieces. Next, saute for a minute. Add the diced onion and cook until it becomes translucent. Diced tomatoes and red Kashmiri chili should be added next and cooked until the tomatoes soften and blend well with the onion. Sprinkle some salt and mix well.

3. Blend

Combine the dry roasted dal and jeera peanut mixture with the prepared chutney base from the pan in a blender. Mix until smooth.

4. Tempering

In a small pan, heat 1 tablespoon of oil before adding mustard seeds and let them splutter. A pinch of hing and curry leaves come next. Saute for a few seconds.

5. Combine and serve

Pour the tempering over the blended chutney and mix uniformly. Serve with idli, dosa, or dhokla.

Busting the myth that peanuts can result in weight gain, Palak Nagpal said, “Peanuts promote wrinkle-free skin. They are great for pregnant women due to their high folate content. (It is) the powerhouse of vegetarian protein packed with antioxidants. They have a low glycemic index, making them a great food option for people with diabetes and PCOS.”

