Follow These Tips To Prevent Food Poisoning This Monsoon

We are at a higher risk of food poisoning during the monsoon season due to increased humidity and moisture, which create ideal conditions for the growth of bacteria, viruses, and fungi. Contaminated water sources, unhygienic food handling, and the rapid spoilage of perishable items further heighten this risk. However, certain tips can help reduce the risk of food poisoning. Avoiding raw and street foods, consuming freshly prepared meals, and washing fruits and vegetables thoroughly can minimise exposure to potential contaminants, keeping food safe during this vulnerable season. Read on as we discuss in detail some tips to help reduce your risk of food poisoning in monsoon.

Tips to prevent food poisoning during the monsoon season

1. Practice good hand hygiene

Washing hands thoroughly with soap and water before preparing or consuming food is essential to prevent food poisoning. During the monsoon, humidity creates an environment conducive to bacteria and virus growth, which can easily be transferred from contaminated hands to food. Good hand hygiene reduces the risk of ingesting harmful pathogens.

2. Cook food thoroughly

Ensuring food, especially meat, seafood, and eggs, is cooked at the right temperature is crucial. During monsoon, bacteria such as E. coli and Salmonella thrive in damp conditions and may not be killed if food is undercooked. Cooking food thoroughly ensures these pathogens are destroyed, reducing the risk of foodborne illnesses.

3. Avoid raw and street foods

Raw foods and street foods are particularly susceptible to contamination during the monsoon due to poor storage, exposure to flies, and unsanitary handling. Consuming these foods increases the risk of infections like gastroenteritis. Opting for homemade or freshly cooked meals minimises exposure to contaminants.

4. Use safe water for cooking and drinking

Waterborne diseases like cholera and typhoid are common during monsoons due to contamination of water sources. Using filtered, boiled, or bottled water for drinking, cooking, and washing vegetables can prevent the ingestion of harmful microorganisms. Safe water usage reduces the chances of bacterial infections.

5. Store food properly

Refrigerating perishable foods promptly and storing them in airtight containers is important to prevent bacterial growth. During monsoons, high humidity accelerates the spoilage of food, especially leftovers. Proper storage at appropriate temperatures slows down the growth of bacteria and keeps food safe to consume.

6. Wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly

Fruits and vegetables should be washed thoroughly under running water to remove dirt, bacteria, and pesticide residues. During the monsoon, these products are often exposed to contaminated rainwater, which can carry harmful pathogens. Using a solution of vinegar and water for washing can further help eliminate germs.

7. Avoid cross-contamination

Keeping raw and cooked foods separate is key to preventing food poisoning. During monsoon, raw foods like meat, poultry, and seafood can harbour bacteria that may contaminate cooked foods if they come in contact. Using different cutting boards and utensils for raw and cooked foods reduces the risk of cross-contamination.

8. Consume freshly prepared meals

Eating freshly prepared meals instead of leftovers reduces the chances of consuming food that has been contaminated. Bacteria multiply rapidly in leftover food, especially in warm and humid conditions prevalent during monsoon. Freshly prepared meals ensure food safety by minimising the window of contamination.

By following these tips, you can minimise the risk of food poisoning and ensure a safer eating experience during the monsoon season.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.