Diabetes: 10 Unusual Signs Of High Blood Sugar In Men

Get regular check-ups to monitor blood sugar levels if you experience any of these signs

High blood sugar, also known as hyperglycemia, can have various symptoms. While some of these signs may be common, there are also more unusual indicators that may not be immediately associated with high blood sugar in men. Read on as we share a list of unusual signs you should look out for.

10 unusual signs of high blood sugar that men should look out for:

1. Frequent infections

High blood sugar weakens the immune system, making men more prone to infections like yeast infections, urinary tract infections (UTIs), and skin infections.

2. Blurry vision

Elevated blood sugar levels can cause vision changes, leading to blurred or distorted vision. This occurs due to the swelling of the lens in the eye caused by fluid shifts.

3. Dry, itchy skin

High blood sugar can lead to dry and itchy skin, as well as slow wound healing. This is due to the body's decreased ability to retain moisture and repair skin damage.

4. Unexplained weight loss

While weight gain is more commonly associated with high blood sugar, unexplained weight loss can also occur. This happens when the body cannot utilize glucose properly, so it starts breaking down fat and muscle for energy.

5. Frequent thirst

Excess sugar in the blood draws water from the body's tissues, leading to increased thirst and frequent urination.

6. Changes in libido

High blood sugar can affect hormone levels and nerve function, leading to changes in libido and sexual performance.

7. Slow healing of cuts and wounds

Elevated blood sugar levels can impair circulation and reduce the body's ability to heal wounds, increasing the time it takes for cuts and bruises to heal.

8. Numbness or tingling in extremities

This is a symptom of diabetic neuropathy, a type of nerve damage caused by prolonged exposure to high blood sugar levels. It often affects the feet and hands, causing numbness, tingling, or burning sensations.

9. Digestive issues

High blood sugar can affect digestion, leading to symptoms like frequent heartburn, indigestion, and even gastroparesis (delayed stomach emptying).

10. Mood changes

Fluctuations in blood sugar levels can impact mood and cognitive function, leading to irritability, confusion, and difficulty concentrating.

Identifying these signs involves being attentive to changes in your body and seeking medical advice if you experience any unusual symptoms.

To deal with these signs and manage high blood sugar:

Regularly check blood sugar levels using a glucose meter as advised by a healthcare professional.

Follow prescribed medication regimens, such as insulin or oral medications, to help control blood sugar levels.

Adopt a balanced diet low in sugars and carbohydrates and high in fiber, lean proteins, and healthy fats.

Engage in regular physical activity to help lower blood sugar levels and improve overall health.

Drink plenty of water to help flush out excess sugar from the body and stay hydrated.

Practice stress-reducing techniques such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, or hobbies to help manage blood sugar levels.

Attend regular check-ups with healthcare providers to monitor blood sugar levels, adjust treatment plans, and address any emerging complications.

Failure to manage high blood sugar levels can lead to serious health complications such as cardiovascular disease, nerve damage, kidney damage, vision problems, and even diabetic coma in severe cases. Therefore, it's crucial to address any unusual signs promptly and work with healthcare professionals to manage blood sugar levels effectively.

