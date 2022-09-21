Best Female Libido Boosters In 2022

Introduction

It is a step forward to accepting your sexuality when you talk about sex. As the world grows to be diverse and inclusive, there are no gender lines that are trying to fit individuals into boxes. Unlike the times of patriarchy, more and more women are vocal about their sexual lives and experiences.

The market for sex pills for men was booming long before the demand for female sexual concerns opened. However, the supplements market is growing to hold space for more female libido boosters than ever. If you want an ultimate love life and to improve your sex drive, you might want to try libido boosters or sex enhancement pills on the market.

There are several boosters designed exclusively for women. They can help you experience faster arousal, increased sexual desire, and intense orgasms. Men or women do not often understand the female body wholly and sensually. It is more often perceived as an object of desire.

The research on female pleasures is a new area that scientists have tapped into to understand its full potential. As a liberal and independent female of the 21st century, you deserve to enjoy the fullest pleasure and the actual heights of sexual joy. The best female libido-boosting pills can help you gain power over your body and your sex life.

Naturally, the body systems have their way of working between different genres, primarily when individuals sexually identify themselves across the sexual spectrum. Your sex drive can often be inconsistent, and you don't have to be so hard on yourself. It depends on factors like hormones, mental health, physical wellness, and other personal events.

You must remember never to blame your sexuality as a woman. It is a natural and normal female experience that is also common in men. You can use sex pills or libido supplements without a prescription and enjoy its perks ranging from the profound desire for sexual activity to powerful orgasms. If this sounds right to you, sex pills might be the best option to satisfy your female sexual pleasures.

4 Best Libido Booster for Women

All four libido boosters mentioned below are completely safe and effective. Medical experts and sexologists with the utmost experience and knowledge have developed sex pills for women based on many clinical tests that promise impressive results.

After considering several factors like ingredients, efficacies, price, safety, guarantee clauses, and others, you can easily pick one of the following female enhancement pills to meet your desired results.

1. Vigorelle | Βest female sex arousal gel

2. Provestra | Best female sex pill for all ages

3. HerSolution Pills | Best female libido enhancer

4. HerSolution Gel | Best productfor arousing orgasms

Vigorelle

Vigorelle Gel is one of the most popular products on the market for female pleasure. Manufactured by Leading Edge Health, it can help you experience instant arousal whenever you want to spice up your romance with your partner. It is applied as a sensual body cream, especially near the labia, to help you experience pleasurable sexual feelings.

If you are someone who shares mood fluctuations in the bedroom, Vigorelle might be your solution to stay aroused. It is an all-natural lubricant gel that lets you enjoy sex with zero distractions and worries. It is made from natural ingredients after thorough research studies, so you don't have to be tense about any possible adversities.

Most women are unaware of the power of pleasure they carry within. You might notice a considerable difference between the number of times you were active in bed and the number of times you had the true pleasure of orgasm. Vigorelle can help you become more sensual, hot, active, and excited to enjoy the climax more frequently than you can imagine.

It is remarkable for giving instant sexual arousal to females while increasing other sexual sensitivities. It also results in increased secretion of vaginal lubricating fluid. Since Vigorelle is available in a non-sticky gel form, it is easy to use for increased stamina and sex alertness.

Ingredients in Vigorelle

Horny Goat Weed

Tongkat Ali

L-Arginine

Ginkgo Biloba

Maca Root

Wild Yam

Damiana Leaf

Aloe Vera

Suma Root

Peppermint Leaf

Motherwort

Benefits of Vigorelle

-Immediate Arousal & Natural Lubrication

There might be a lot of libido boosters on the market, and you might want to use instant gels like Vigorelle. They are the perfect choice if you seek a quick-and-easy-to-use gel for instant arousal.

You can rub Vigorelle gel in small quantities around your clitoris and mucus membrane to enjoy the female pleasures. It feels like a natural lubricant, so easy on your skin and comfortable for daily use or whenever necessary. Within no time, it also relieves your vagina from dryness and avoids any discomfort.

-Easy to Use

Vigorelle is available in a creamy and non-greasy consistency, so it gets absorbed quickly upon application. It also gives faster results since the gel is quick and easy to use for intense pleasure during intimate moments with your partner.

It is water-based, so the light formula protects and rejuvenates your delicate skin tissues for long-lasting pleasure. It is also pH balanced and works very well with condoms. You can wash it off quickly too.

-Natural and Potent Ingredients:

Leading Edge Health used organic ingredients in the Vigorelle formula to provide users with instant best results in the safest way possible. It is free from synthetic substances, petrochemicals, or propylparaben since the manufacturers are also known for products made from pure and natural herbal enhancement ingredients.

Potent ingredients like l-arginine lead to dilated blood vessels, so there is an increased blood flow to the area. Ginkgo biloba provides natural lubrication and helps your body retain moisture. There are several other ingredients to make the product worthwhile.

-High Value & Quality

You will receive a high-quality libido booster made from essential ingredients. It is priced at a reasonable rate compared to other products on the market. Leading Edge Health also offers a money-back guarantee option and 24x7 customer support. You can also try the cost-effective option, which comes in 30ml quantity for users who want to try one before buying the larger and pricier Vigorelle gel product.

Provestra

Provestra is an excellent natural female libido booster in pill form, which is also famous for its potent formula used for menopausal relief. Women usually go through menopause around or after 50 years, with symptoms appearing from as early as their 30s. However, they are also known to continue even after you hit menopause.

According to research, women battle menopausal symptoms for around one-third of their lives. Painful intercourse, sudden flashes, mood swings, and night sweats are just a few of the many signs you might go through, all of which are due to hormonal imbalances in your body.

Provestra Female Sexual Boosting Pills are made up of natural ingredients to regulate hormone levels and help alleviate menopausal symptoms. In addition, it can be used as an everyday supplement for long-term libido enhancement. Manufactured by Leading Edge Health, Provestra pills offer many benefits.

If you are seeking a product that boosts your sexual experience and supports your menopause and premenopause phase, Provestra is the right product for you. It works efficiently and brings results in just seven days to enhance sexual experiences and satisfaction for both partners.

Ingredients in Provestra

L-arginine

Theobromine

Indole-3-carbinol

Ginseng

Ginkgo biloba

Damiana leaf

Black cohosh

Red raspberry

Licorice root

Ginger root

Valerian root

Kudzu

Vitamin A

Vitamin C

Vitamin E

Vitamin B12

Folic acid

Biotin

Calcium carbonate

Iron

Zinc oxide

Benefits of Provestra

Provestra is a leading female libido booster on the market since it has received approvals from several medical professionals besides high-quality endorsements from different organizations and the scientist's community. You can also find helpful and valuable testimonials from doctors on the official website and many positive user testimonials.

Since menopause is one of the most common problems women face for several years, it widened the market for a libido booster that also helps women alleviate their menopausal symptoms. The natural ingredients in the formula stimulate and regulate the levels of testosterone, estrogen, and progesterone sex hormones in your body.

It alleviates your symptoms of hot flashes, irritability, mood swings, night sweats, painful sex, and vaginal dryness. It is also helpful for women who go through pre-and-post-menopausal phases of their lives, which include irregular menstrual cycles, fatigue, migraines, mood swings, short-term memory loss, and loss of sex drive. Going through it, you might want to use Provestra to enjoy a satisfying sex drive and increase your libido. You can't let your sex lie suffer because of menopause, so Provestra is for women of all ages.

Provestra comprises 100% natural ingredients, including theobromine, ginseng, ginkgo Biloba, licorice root, garlic, vitamins, and hormone stimulants. Each has a unique set of health benefits for users who consistently use the Provestra supplement pills to rejuvenate their female reproductive system. The formula also doesn't include MSG or other harmful chemicals, so you don't have to worry about possible side effects or adverse consequences.

You can experience higher sex drive, full-body arousal, and increased sexual satisfaction within a week of using Provestra pills. It does more than what you want since it also improves your sleep-wake cycle, improves your memory, regulates your menstrual cycle, revitalizes your mood, and keeps you alert all day.

It is also beneficial since it doesn't interact with your birth control, and you can always opt for the 67-day money-back guarantee if you are not satisfied with the results. Since there are no risks associated with the product, you can even take the product sample for a lesser price and see if this is the libido booster you are looking for.

HerSolution Pills

If you are looking for a supplement that increases your sexual sensations, HerSolution pills might be your best option to increase your dormant libido senses. If you either have a hypoactive sexual desire disorder or feel sexual intercourse is unpleasant, you might want to try these pills to up your sex life and energise the way you bond with your partner in the bedroom.

You can experience the results within one week of taking the supplement as per dosage guidelines since the formula is 100% safe and effective. Experienced doctors also endorse it, and hundreds of users swear by the manufacturer's claims.

HerSolution pills stimulate your body to produce sex hormones and promote blood circulation. You can start experiencing exciting and intimate times with your partner when both are satisfied. However, do not self-blame or feel guilty about a low sex drive since it is a genuine issue, and you can overcome it naturally, too, when you start using supplements like HerSolution pills.

It is entirely okay to opt for female libido boosters if you ever find them necessary. It always helps to know your individual needs to choose the right product that meets your desires.

Ingredients in HerSolution Pills

Niacin

Hops Extract

Ginkgo Biloba

Mucuna Pruriens

Epimedium sagittatum

Tribulus Terrestris

Cayenne

Besides these seven active ingredients, HerSolution pills also include DHEA and Melatonin.

Benefits of HerSolution Pills

-Potent and Natural Ingredients:

HerSolution female libido supplements are manufactured under stringent guidelines, and the formula contains a powerful blend of seven potent libido enhancers. Hops extract can provide natural lubrication and ensures moisture retention. When combined with epimedium sagittatum, you will experience intense sexual desire and being an aphrodisiac; you will be able to enjoy the request of female pleasures.

The mix of ingredients also supports your sexual health with zero side effects since each element is naturally sourced without any fillers or harmful substances. Marketed as a powerful formula of nutrients, herbals, and aphrodisiacs, HerSolution pills by Leading Edge Health have made a mark in the female sexual health market.

-Effective and Long-term Results

In addition to boosting female libido, HerSolution Pills significantly improve your sexual health and well-being. You should use it for 60 days or more to notice the best results and experience a vast improvement in your sexual desire. The more you use, the better the benefits will be. It also maintains nutritional and hormonal balance in your body to provide multiple health benefits.

However, you must follow the dosage guidelines and take no more than one pill daily for excellent results without side effects. Your periods will be regular, with less painful cramps; you can enjoy high energy levels, experience intense orgasms, and even maintain good mental health.

As the prime motive of HerSolution libido boosting pills, you can up your sex life since it increases your sex appetite and stimulates immediate arousal. You can experience the benefits in your everyday life and feel good about the enhanced vaginal moistness. As your sexual sensations increase with this supplement, you will have more sexual vigour and enjoy improved sexual pleasures.

The manufacturers also consider your lifestyle choices while designing supplements to overcome low libido. If you are going through post-pregnancy or menopause, have irregular periods, are exposed to synthetic estrogens, have stress, or follow a poor diet and exercise, HerSolution pills might be the one-stop solution for all your problems. You can also get a free gel on selected orders and opt for the 67-day money-back guarantee if you are unhappy with the results.

HerSolution Gel

HerSolution gel is one of the top-rated products if you are looking for an immediate solution to boost your libido and sex drive. You can experience instant arousal and drastically enhance your sexual pleasure and heighten your feeling for orgasms.

This product is hand-crafted with natural ingredients sourced through scientific evidence. It doesn't include harmful chemicals or additives and fillers, so you don't have to worry about any possible side effects or adverse consequences that often come with low-quality libido boosters on the market.

If you have any sexual dysfunction and discomfort, try the HerSolution gel and see the changes yourself. Since it also comes with a satisfaction guarantee, you have nothing to lose but everything to gain.

Being available in gel form, it is easy to apply whenever necessary. It is a water-based product with many benefits, including its ability to remove vaginal dryness and restore sexual pleasure. You might have a dry vagina due to pregnancy, breastfeeding, birth control pills, menopause, stress, insomnia, or other medical issues. However, HerSolution gel can ensure moisture retention, and it doesn't matter why your vagina was dry in the first place.

Ingredients in HerSolution Gel

L-Arginine

Aloe Vera

Shea

Cocoa

Olive Squalene

Triethanolamine

Citric acid

Dipropylene Glycol

Menthol

Benefits of HerSolution Gel

In four simple steps, you can experience intense orgasms with your partner or yourself. Pleasure has no limits, so it is more about how deep your connection with your female pleasure is.

First, you must apply HerSolution gel to the clitoris and vagina in circular motions, but make sure the gel doesn't go inside your vagina. Then, it provides natural lubrication and allows you to experience easy stimulation and penetration. As your genitals absorb the gel and get activated by the formula, it elevates your arousal. You will remain wet long enough to build tension till climax and experience full-body pleasure and enhanced orgasm.

HerSolution gel is made from all-natural ingredients sourced from botanical species. Each component is approved and endorsed by reputed scientific organizations and experienced medical professionals.

The manufacturing process happens at a cGMP-compliant facility that follows all the FDA guidelines, so there is no question about the safety or quality of the product. The potent blend of ingredients helps you achieve fast and effective results when applying it directly onto your genitals for sexual pleasure.

Any top-rated supplement boasts mainstream media publicity, just as HerSolution gel does. Hailing hundreds of users, it earned a prestigious place in Women's Health, a reputed media publication. The product also appeared on The Doctor, a popular television show in multiple countries, including the United States of America, Canada, Ireland, Sweden, Finland, and Mexico. If you go through the official product website, you will see that people worldwide have used and loved the gel for their individual needs.

You can also read positive customer reviews and feedback in the Natural Health Source Female Enhancement Review. However, you can always opt for the 67-day money-back guarantee if unsatisfied with the results. You will receive a full refund no matter what without having to answer any questions.

You might also get free shipping on orders worth over three months. The official website includes any information you might want regarding the safety, composition, or other aspects of the HerSolution gel.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How long do sex pills last?

You might be using female libido boosters for various reasons, but it is always a lingering question about how long the pills can last. The results depend on many factors, including lifestyle, mood, hormones, and health history.

Some sex enhancement pills might give you results in seven days, while some drugs only show results after a few weeks. The supplement market also sells several sex pills that become effective in two months of consistent dosage. This is entirely about the product's make-up and how your body works or reacts to it.

Most sex-enhancing supplements are designed for long-term usage, so you can keep reaping the benefits. The effects they bring are known to improve gradually as you begin noticing the changes.

Meanwhile, arousal gels show immediate effects upon application, and some gels might also take between a few minutes and 30 minutes. Such results can last for 2 hours or more, helping you enjoy the climax of your sex drive.

Additionally, you can reapply arousal gels for increased sensations whenever you are in the mood, so it has no downside. While some products offer instant results, others require long-term usage that offers long-term benefits.

Which is better? Arousal gels or sex enhancement pills?

Female libido boosters are generally available in two types, gels and pills. In a nutshell, it is all about what you prefer when trying to choose the right product. In detail, you must compare the distinct benefits of both options and select the one you think is the right supplement for your sexual desires and goals.

You must consider your individual needs before you agree to the generalized idea of one being better than the other. For example, if you are a woman with menopausal symptoms, you might be looking for a long-term solution like enhancement pills.

On the other hand, gels might be your type if you are looking for enhanced libido and sexual drive in a short time. You can also consider factors like ingredients, possible allergies, and side effects before you choose any type of female libido boosters available on the market.

You must understand your individual needs and body type to select a product that meets your goals and helps you achieve female pleasures in the safest way possible.

Are female libido boosters of any type safe for daily usage?

Most female libido-boosting pills are made from 100% safe and natural ingredients to give users their desired results. The ingredients used in the boosters have been a part of the history of our medicine for centuries. Females have used them throughout the past to enhance their sexual drive and libido.

Today's doctors and sexologists have studied each ingredient carefully and conducted several clinical studies to support their claims in boosting your sexual drive. Most of these ingredients are naturally sourced from the remote areas of Asia, Africa, South America and Europe across a wide range of flora.

By combining the power of herbs with modern medicine, scientists have formulated potent sex-enhancing products to give you results in the safest and best way possible. Of course, you can always approach a medical health professional for their advice or opinion if you are concerned about your safety. Physicians can also help you rule out any potential risks based on your health history.

How to use female libido boosters?

Female libido boosters, like pills, gels, and creams, are available in various forms. You can use sex enhancement pills similar to how you would take any tablet in general. Put one pill in your mouth and swallow it with any beverage of your choice, preferably with water.

You can take most sex pills either on an empty or full stomach. Standard dosage instructions for most sex pills are only one per day at any time you want. However, there may be differences in the number of drugs you can take if your physician or product manufacturer directs otherwise.

Meanwhile, arousal gels and creams are available in easy-to-use tubes and bottles. You can put one or two drops onto your fingers for application at times when you will need it. You can apply the product softly and slowly to your clitoris, labia, and other preferred areas of your genitalia.

You can gently massage the product in a circular motion to ensure it penetrates your skin and provides enough lubrication. To avoid complications, you should be careful not to put the cream or gel inside your vagina.

Can I naturally increase my libido?

While supplements are an excellent solution to boost your libido, it is worthwhile to consider any natural options that blend perfectly with your lifestyle and meet your needs. You can eat aphrodisiac fruits, have chocolate in limited amounts, use yohimbine, limit alcohol intake, have a good sleep, be stress-free, boost your self-confidence, or try any natural supplements. They might seem insignificant, but they offer impressive results in the long run.

Diet and exercise are crucial to your sexual health and libido. So, eat healthily and follow a consistent workout routine. Unless you take active charge of your life, there is little any supplement can do by itself. All-natural substances that boost your libido are included in most female libido boosters you find on the market, including the above mentioned products.

The Final Word

Sex pills and arousal gels can completely transform your sexual experiences with your partner. When you agree that there is nothing wrong with seeking extra help to increase your sex drive, you will be able to unlock the full potential of female pleasures and meet your sexual desires.

Unfortunately, around one-third of all women experience low libido of different types or suffer sexual dysfunction due to their lifestyle choices. If you are one of them, you may want to explore sex products to help support your sexual awakening and let you enjoy sensual and pleasurable experiences in your bedroom.

Though the gist of your requirement for sex pills is different from others, what matters most is how you choose a particular libido booster to help you with your individual needs.

Numerous products are available, such as sex pills and arousal gels. Most of these products don't require a medical prescription so you can enjoy the benefits with zero complications.

Furthermore, since they are easy to purchase, you can choose one immediately to reinvent your sex drive or libido. You have little to overthink as long as you are sure about your requirements in sex pills and other libido boosters.

Though it is straightforward to choose one product out of the available options, it is always best if you consult a physician for advice and recommendation. It helps you avoid adverse consequences and ward off any doubts or fears you might have if you have not consulted a doctor.

