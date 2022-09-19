Boost Your Performance & Confidence With These 5 Best Pills For Erectile Dysfunction

Modern life brings with it many woes in the form of diseases and disorders. Unfortunately, some of these conditions affect only males. One such condition, which is the reason for discomfort and embarrassment for many males worldwide, is Erectile Dysfunction.

Male erection, a prerequisite for performing a sexual act, is also a marker of masculinity. It reinforces a man's beliefs in himself and is a substantial propelling force for self-confidence. But, unfortunately, that is not the case with all. While an erection might be like a piece of cake for some men, it can be a deterrent in their sexual lives for a few others.

Thankfully, it is not the end of the world. Science and wellness industries have advanced enough to provide safe and natural solutions to male sexual problems like erectile dysfunction, low libido and low sexual drive. There are many natural over-the-counter male erection pills available on the market which can significantly improve the symptoms of erectile dysfunction.

What is Erectile Dysfunction?

Erectile Dysfunction is a disorder where a male cannot have an erection, keep the erection for long enough and lacks rigidity in the erection while performing a sexual act. According to the American Psychiatric Association, a male is said to suffer from erectile dysfunction if at least one of the three above-stated symptoms occurs around 75 -100% of the time during sex.

It is natural to have minor problems with erection now and then due to factors like stress, anxiety, relationship issues etc. Still, if this becomes persistent, it might be classified as erectile dysfunction, a cause of concern.

Suffering from erectile dysfunction damages men's sexual lives and can negatively impact their self-esteem and give them confidence issues, which can become very stressful in their personal lives. However, there are safe and natural ways to tackle this problem, like going to sex therapy, trying prescription medication or using over-the-counter male erection pills.

What are the major causes of erectile dysfunction?

Erectile dysfunction is a temporary problem that can be resolved independently but turn into a long-term condition if caused by some chronic medical issues. Some of the major causes of erectile dysfunction are as under-

Depression and anxiety- The brain is the most erogenous zone of a human being. Depression and anxiety affect certain parts of the brain, which can decrease sexual desire causing difficulty having an erection.

Some men also suffer from performance anxiety which is a fear that they might not be able to perform well in bed. This can result in immense distress and make it difficult for males to have erections.

Alcohol and drugs: Apart from causing many medical health issues, too much alcohol or drugs can also interfere with the ability to have long-lasting erections leading to erectile dysfunction.

Medications: Medicines that treat certain illnesses like hypertension, chronic pain and depression can lower the sexual drive and cause erectile dysfunction.

Anger issues: Anger directed at the significant other or something else can distract a man's attention from the sexual act, which can interfere with the ability to get an erection, causing temporary performance issues in bed.

Being overweight or obese is unhealthy for overall and sexual health. Men who are obese have low levels of testosterone which is essential for having an erection.

Body image and self-confidence issues: When a man is dissatisfied with his physical appearance, he might feel less confident in bed. This negative image of self can interfere with a man's ability to have erections causing temporary erectile dysfunction.

Relationship problems: Sometimes, the problem is not just in the man; it can also depend on the type of affinity they share with their partners. This can lead to a poor sex life and erection problems in males due to stress and lack of comfort in the relationship.

Underlying health problems: In many cases, erectile dysfunction can also result from many medical issues. Conditions that affect the nerves, muscles and blood circulation can also cause a loss of erection in males. In addition, diseases like hypertension, diabetes, enlarged prostate, hormonal imbalance etc. can lead to erectile dysfunction.

Who is at risk of suffering from erectile dysfunction?

Although it is commonly believed that erectile dysfunction only happens to men who are above the age of 50 years, age is not at all a deciding factor for this condition. Erection problems can occur due to many factors like stress, anxiety, alcohol abuse, self-image issues, etc., independent of age.

Erectile dysfunction can also be age-related in some cases, as older men take longer to get an erection than younger men. According to the National Institutes of Health, 4% of men in the age group of 50 and 17% of men in the age group of 60 have trouble getting erections.

However, on the whole, there are no fixed criteria to define which groups of men are more likely to suffer from erectile dysfunction since the causes of this condition vary so much. Any male could suffer from erection problems, and they should seek immediate help if it is getting in the way of their lives.

What are the solutions?

Always seek medical help if a man has erectile dysfunction. This situation can be emotionally challenging and embarrassing, but good professional advice can make a huge difference.

There are many ways to treat erection problems, some of which are-

Prescription medicines

Lifestyle changes

Sex therapy and counselling

Using tools like vacuum devices and squeeze pump implants

Hormone replacement therapy if low sex hormones are causing erectile dysfunction

Treating underlying health problems causing erectile dysfunction

Natural Over the counter erection pills

What are over-the-counter erection pills?

Over-the-counter erection pills are usually herbal supplements formulated specifically for males to treat and help with erectile dysfunction. These erection pills are available without a prescription and are made up of organic and natural ingredients, which are usually safe for everyone.

As more and more people are turning towards natural solutions to health problems, the number of natural options available on the market is also increasing. Similar is the case with erection pills. With so many choices of male erection pills available on the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the best ones.

How do natural pills work for erectile dysfunction function?

Over-the-counter erection pills work by increasing sexual desire and enhancing sexual performance in males. In addition, these herbal supplements support the synthesis of nitric oxide, which helps increase blood flow by dilating the blood vessels.

To achieve a hard and long-lasting erection, it is essential for males to have good blood circulation, especially in the genitalia. A robust circulation in the male reproductive organs ensures higher sexual endurance, which can help to ease off the symptoms of erectile dysfunction.

Some ingredients in the natural erection pills also help to increase testosterone levels which is responsible for sexual development and growth. As a result, it can improve stamina and boost confidence levels by enhancing sexual performance.

Among the many options available in the market for male erection pills, a list of the five best erection pills is given below-

1. Performer 8 - Best natural erection pills

2. Vigrx Plus - Most popular choice against all sexual problems

3. Max Performer - Improved sexual performance & Increased libido

4. Male Extra - Thicker, rigid and long-lasting erections

5. Erectin - Most potent natural treatment for erectile dysfunction

Performer 8

Product Overview

Performer 8, manufactured by Wolfson Brands (UK) Limited, is one of the top choices of men when it comes to natural erection pills. It helps with the symptoms of erectile dysfunction by enhancing sexual desire and increasing stamina. Performer 8, as the name suggests, is a unique blend of 8 natural herbs and ingredients that work synergistically to improve sexual performance in men.

How does Performer 8 work?

Performer 8 works by enriching the body with natural ingredients. It aids in repairing the impairment caused by low testosterone levels. Performer 8 pills work best on males experiencing common testosterone symptoms without other medical problems.

Since Performer 8 is an all-natural erection enhancer pill, it might not work the same way for everyone. Some men might see its benefits instantly, while for others, Performer 8 may take some time to show results. However, it is crucial to be consistent with Performer 8.

Benefits of Performer 8

Performer 8 is one of the top choices of men and serves many benefits, some of which are listed below-

Performer 8 restores the sexual stamina, vitality, and power

It improves sexual desire and boosts energy

Performer 8 helps men to achieve firm and long-lasting erections

The natural ingredients in Performer 8 help to increase the semen volume

Performer 8 eliminates premature ejaculation and provides more control over climax

It helps men to last longer in bed as it increases the stamina

Performer 8 is great for boosting confidence

It helps to increase testosterone levels in the body

The thickness and rigidity of erection also improve with the use of Performer 8

Performer 8 enhances focus and concentration

Side effects and risks of Performer 8

Performer 8 comprises only herbal and natural ingredients, which are unlikely to produce any adverse side effects. However, everyone does not react to natural ingredients the same way.

It is advisable to be cautious of any allergies to any of the ingredients present in Performer 8. Moreover, Performer 8 should not be used by men younger than 18.

Performer 8 should not be used for more than the recommended dosage and duration. In addition, it should not be taken with alcohol, caffeine, antidepressants or other substances. In case of any underlying health conditions, it is advisable to consult a doctor before going ahead with Performer 8.

Ingredients in Performer 8

Performer 8 comprises only natural ingredients that have been scientifically studied for their benefits and uses. These erection pills are entirely gluten-free, soy-free, GMO and vegan friendly. In addition, performer 8 is carefully manufactured at a GMP-certified facility which is a good indicator of its purity and authenticity.

The ingredients present in Performer 8 are-

Ashwagandha extract : This herbal extract helps to improve libido by eliminating stress. Less stress and anxiety result in better sexual performance.

This herbal extract helps to improve libido by eliminating stress. Less stress and anxiety result in better sexual performance. Ferrous bisglycinate: This ingredient enriches the iron reserves of the body, which helps to improve blood circulation. A good blood flow is needed for more extended and rigid erections.

This ingredient enriches the iron reserves of the body, which helps to improve blood circulation. A good blood flow is needed for more extended and rigid erections. Glucuronolactone: It enhances vascular health and reduces oxidative stress, which helps to boost overall energy.

It enhances vascular health and reduces oxidative stress, which helps to boost overall energy. Grape seeds extract: This is a natural antioxidant that helps eliminate free radicals from the body. It improves muscle growth in the penile region to promote better erections.

This is a natural antioxidant that helps eliminate free radicals from the body. It improves muscle growth in the penile region to promote better erections. Horny goat weed: It contains flavonoids which are known to provide sexual and reproductive benefits. It boosts testosterone levels and improves libido.

It contains flavonoids which are known to provide sexual and reproductive benefits. It boosts testosterone levels and improves libido. Maca root extract: This herb increases sexual strength and improves stamina. Some studies suggest it benefits erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation, and prostate problems.

This herb increases sexual strength and improves stamina. Some studies suggest it benefits erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation, and prostate problems. Muira puama extract: As a natural aphrodisiac, this ingredient helps to improve male fertility. It enhances sexual performance and increases sexual drive in males.

As a natural aphrodisiac, this ingredient helps to improve male fertility. It enhances sexual performance and increases sexual drive in males. Panax Ginseng: This root is a great anti-inflammatory agent which helps to boost immunity. Research suggests ginseng helps to prevent erectile dysfunction and enhances sexual energy.

This root is a great anti-inflammatory agent which helps to boost immunity. Research suggests ginseng helps to prevent erectile dysfunction and enhances sexual energy. Pine bark extract: It helps to provide satisfactory orgasms in males, which helps to lower the risks of sexual disorders. Its antioxidant properties help to protect the sperm from damage.

Pricing

Performer 8 is available at-

One month supply for $64.99

Two months' supply with one month supply free at $ 129.99

Three months' supply with three months' supply free at $194.99

Pros

The formula is unique and all-natural

Informative free eBooks are provided with every purchase

Great discounts offered

Free global shipping on all orders

Money-Back Guarantee

Non-GMO, gluten-free, soy-free and vegan friendly

No chemical fillers or synthetic toxins

365-day full money-back guarantee

Cons

Performer 8 is only available online at the official website

Not suitable for women and men below the age of 18 years

Dosage

According to the manufacturers of Performer 8, the daily intake should not exceed more than three pills. The users can start seeing a difference in a few weeks of using Performer 8. However, it is advised to be patient and consistent.

Max Performer

Product Overview

Max Performer is an erection pill that is used to improve the sexual performance of males by increasing the libido. In addition, these pills help to enhance the strength of penile erection so men can perform better in bed and live a fulfilling sex life.

Max Performer'sPerformer's ingredients help increase blood circulation and intracavernous pressure in the penile region of the male genitalia. It also promotes testosterone production, increasing males' vigour and vitality.

How does Max Performer work?

Max Performer helps to provide more control over ejaculation, which allows men to last longer in bed to ensure complete satisfaction is achieved. This erection pill also increases the blood circulation around the male genitalia; as a result, harder and stiffer erections can be maintained.

Max Performer promotes the production of nitric oxide, which is essential for vasodilation. As a result, blood is more easily pumped to the penis, which helps to increase the girth and length of an erection.

Benefits of Max Performer

Max Performer provides relief from the symptoms of erectile dysfunction. Some of the significant benefits of Max Performer include

Max Performer provides longer and firmer erections

It helps to increase male libido

Max Performer work to enhance the virility and sexual performance

It helps to achieve a more robust and higher number of male orgasms

Max Performer improves confidence and focus

Side effects of Max Performer

There are no significant side effects related to the usage of Max Performer. However, some users experienced minor side effects like headaches and mild cramping.

These side effects are not long-lasting, and users may find relief quickly after the body gets used to Max Performer.

Ingredients in Max Performer

The natural ingredients present in Max Performer are-

Honey Goat Weed: Increases blood flow which enhances sexual stimulation and helps with better erections.

Increases blood flow which enhances sexual stimulation and helps with better erections. Cordyceps: Helps to increase testosterone and sperm count by improving blood circulation in the body

Helps to increase testosterone and sperm count by improving blood circulation in the body Zinc: Boosts sperm production and promotes cell recovery, which helps to achieve powerful ejaculations.

Boosts sperm production and promotes cell recovery, which helps to achieve powerful ejaculations. Red Korean Ginseng: Increases endurance and sexual stimulation by decreasing stress and anxiety.

Increases endurance and sexual stimulation by decreasing stress and anxiety. Selenium: Protects cells from oxidative stress

Protects cells from oxidative stress Bioperine: Improves bioavailability of other nutrients

Improves bioavailability of other nutrients Maca: A potent aphrodisiac which increases sexual endurance and physical strength

Pricing

The cost of Max Performer is-

One month's supply costs $69

A three-month bundle costs $138

A six-month bundle costs $200

Pros

Increased sperm production

Provides overall health benefits

It helps to achieve stiffer and long-lasting erections

It comes with a 100-day money-back guarantee

Fast delivery and free shipping

Cons

Some ingredients need more research

It May take up to 90 days to show effects

Can increase heart-rate

Dosage

The makers of Max Performer recommend taking two capsules per day. This dosage should be maintained consistently for at least 28 days to see results.

VigRXPlus

Product Overview

VigRX Plus is an all-natural male erection pill that has been on the market for some time now. VigRX Plus is manufactured by the renowned wellness company Leading Edge Health.

VigRX Plus has been a popular choice as it has helped men with many sexual problems, including erectile dysfunction. This erection pill works on different aspects of male sexual and reproductive health. It helps to improve blood circulation, promotes testosterone production and reduces stress, among other things.

How does VigRX Plus work?

VigRX Plus works majorly by increasing the blood flow to the male genitalia. It helps to regulate and increase the amount of blood that flows into the penile region. In addition, VigRX Plus increases the production of Nitric oxide, which helps to relax the muscle tissue in the penis, thereby improving erection.

Some ingredients in VigRX Plus are natural aphrodisiacs which help to increase the sexual drive in males so they can perform well in bed and get a fulfilling sexual experience.

Benefits of VigRX Plus

VigRX Plus provides many sexual and reproductive benefits to the male, which help to improve erection. Some benefits of VigRX Plus are listed below-

VigRX Plus enhances the male sexual drive or libido

It helps to increase the production of testosterone in the body

VigRX Plus helps to achieve longer and more rigid erections

Some ingredients in VigRX Plus work as natural stress relievers

VigRX Plus provides more control over erections and climax

It can also help to achieve a higher number of male orgasms

VigRX Plus improves blood flow to the whole body, especially to the genital area

It helps to promote a healthy nervous system

VigRX Plus provides hormonal balance in the body

Side effects of VigRX Plus

VigRX Plus is a natural male erection pill which is generally considered safe for everyone. Animal studies have tested the side effects and risks of VigRX Plus. However, the safety and efficacy of the ingredients in VigRX Plus must be evaluated for potential human threats.

There is very little evidence of some potential side effects as experienced by some users; these include-

Insomnia

Headache

Digestive discomfort

Some ingredients present in VigRX Plus may also interact with blood thinning medications. Therefore, consult with a doctor before consuming VigRX Plus.

Ingredients in VigRX Plus

Each pill of VigRX Plus contains-

Korean red ginseng - It reduces inflammation, increases energy and helps with erectile dysfunction.

- It reduces inflammation, increases energy and helps with erectile dysfunction. Saw palmetto- It is believed to help with hair loss, migraine and low testosterone levels in the body

It is believed to help with hair loss, migraine and low testosterone levels in the body Hawthorn berry - Rich in antioxidants, this ingredient helps to reduce oxidative stress

- Rich in antioxidants, this ingredient helps to reduce oxidative stress Ginkgo biloba leaf - Useful for improving blood circulation, which is required for strong and rigid erections.

- Useful for improving blood circulation, which is required for strong and rigid erections. Damiana leaf - It is a natural aphrodisiac which helps to boost male libido.

- It is a natural aphrodisiac which helps to boost male libido. Tribulus Terrestris vine - Helps to increase sexual energy and desire, which may help with symptoms of erectile dysfunction

- Helps to increase sexual energy and desire, which may help with symptoms of erectile dysfunction Catuaba bark- It is beneficial for reducing fatigue

It is beneficial for reducing fatigue Muira puama bark- It has been used as a remedy to improve male erections

It has been used as a remedy to improve male erections Cuscuta seed extract- Provides relaxation to the penile muscle tissue, which helps to achieve better erections.

Provides relaxation to the penile muscle tissue, which helps to achieve better erections. Horny goat weed - Helps to improve sexual performance

Helps to improve sexual performance Bioperine- This compound extracted from black pepper helps increase the bioavailability of other ingredients for better absorption in the body.

Pricing

VigRX Plus is available at a price of-

A month's supply costs $90

Three months supply costs $270

Five month's supply costs $450

Twelve months' supply costs $1,070

The company also offers many discounts through promo codes.

Pros

Quicker results, as reported by some users

Faster processing of orders usually within 48 hours

Shipped with a discreet packaging

Return policy can be availed within 67 days of purchase

The company website is transparent with consumer reviews

Cons

Not enough research on the overall efficacy

might take a long time of about three months to see full effects

Recommended to continue usage for maintenance of the results

It can be a bit costly for some

may not be helpful for severe cases of erectile dysfunction

It cannot be consumed with other medications like blood thinners, antidepressants etc

Dosage

The recommended dosage of VigRX Plus is two capsules every day. However, the dosage can be divided daily and at night to ensure better absorption.

Male Extra

Product Overview

Male extra pills help men to achieve thicker, rigid and long-lasting erections so they can completely satisfy themselves and their partner sexually. In addition, male extra promotes testosterone production in the body, which enhances sexual performance and boosts self-confidence and self-esteem in men.

How does Male Extra Work?

Male Extra works by increasing the nitric oxide levels in the body, which is responsible for vasodilation. When blood vessels are constricted, blood flow to organs can be reduced, leading to loss of erection and sexual performance.

With the increase in nitric oxide levels in the body, oxygen levels in the blood rise and more blood is pumped to the penile region, which helps to achieve firm erections and powerful male orgasms.

Benefits of Male Extra

These general benefits of Male Extra are-

Male Extra helps to have a long-lasting erection with an increase in the girth

Powerful and intense orgasms can be achieved using Male Extra

The natural ingredients in Male extra help with cell regeneration also

Male extra is great for boosting male libido

Men can gain more self-confidence with their improved sexual performance by using Male Extra

Side effects of Male Extra

Even though there are no significant side effects associated with the usage of Male Extra, some men have reported minor side effects like

stomach cramps.

In cases of allergies, it is best to get medical advice before using Male extra.

Ingredients in Male Extra

Male Extra is made up of natural and safe ingredients, which are-

Pomegranate: It is rich in ellagic acid, a kind of antioxidant which helps with erectile dysfunction

It is rich in ellagic acid, a kind of antioxidant which helps with erectile dysfunction Lido Chloride of L-Arginine: Research studies have linked L-arginine to improved sexual function

Research studies have linked L-arginine to improved sexual function Cordyceps: This fungus has medicinal properties and is a natural aphrodisiac.

This fungus has medicinal properties and is a natural aphrodisiac. Niacin: It is a form of vitamin B3 that improves blood flow in the whole body. This can help with erection problems.

It is a form of vitamin B3 that improves blood flow in the whole body. This can help with erection problems. Zinc (as Citrate): Zinc improves sexual function by boosting testosterone levels in the body.

Zinc improves sexual function by boosting testosterone levels in the body. MSM Methylsulfonylmethane (MSM) : It is a potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant which protects cells from oxidative stress

It is a potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant which protects cells from oxidative stress L-Methionine: It is an essential amino acid that lowers the levels of histamine in the body, which can inhibit male ejaculation.

Pricing

Male Extra is available at-

One bottle for $64.95

Three bottles for $138.

Six bottles for $200.

Pros

Increase in erection size.

Powerful ejaculations and increased sperm production

Improvement in sexual performance.

Formula based on natural nutrients

Enhanced libido

100-day guarantee for a refund

Free international shipping on all orders

Cons

It can be expensive for some

It takes time to show results

Dosage

It is recommended to take three tablets of Male extra every day. The manufacturers of Male extra claim that it takes at least one month to get completely absorbed into the body. Therefore, it is crucial to maintain consistency while taking these erection pills.

Erectin

Product Overview

Erectin is a potent natural treatment for erectile dysfunction. It helps men who face problems with having and maintaining erections. Erectin increases libido and sexual stamina in males, which allows them to live a good and rewarding sexual life.

How Erectin works?

Erectin improves blood circulation in the body, especially in the genital region, so harder and long-lasting erections can be achieved. In addition, the herbal ingredients in Erectin promote the production of testosterone in the body, enhancing sexual stamina and libido.

Benefits of Erectin

Among the many benefits of Erectin, some are listed below-

Erectin helps to increase sexual desire in men

It allows men to have firm erections which last longer

Erectin provides more control over erection so that premature ejaculation can be reduced.

Erectin enhances sexual performance, which boosts self-confidence

It helps to achieve a better and higher number of orgasms

Side effects of Erectin

Since Erectin is made of only natural ingredients, no reported side effects are associated with its use. However, if an individual experiences any adverse effects after using Erectin, they should immediately stop and consult their healthcare provider.

Ingredients in Erectin

The natural ingredients contained in Erectin are-

Tribulus Terrestris: Increases the production of testosterone in the body

Increases the production of testosterone in the body Epimedium Leaf Extract: Improves blood circulation in the genital region by relaxing muscles in the penile area.

Red Ginseng: Research suggests that it is helpful for erectile dysfunction and increasing sexual performance

Research suggests that it is helpful for erectile dysfunction and increasing sexual performance Horny Goat Weed: Improved libido in males and helps to last them longer in bed

Improved libido in males and helps to last them longer in bed Catuaba Bark Extract: Increases sexual stimulation in males so they can have firm erections

Increases sexual stimulation in males so they can have firm erections Saw Palmetto Berry: Helps with prostate problems and promotes muscle growth in the penis

Helps with prostate problems and promotes muscle growth in the penis Hawthorn Berry: Increases testosterone levels in the body

Increases testosterone levels in the body Damiana Leaf Extract: It has been used as a male libido enhancer which improves sexual performance

It has been used as a male libido enhancer which improves sexual performance Ginkgo Biloba: Improves blood flow to the genital region for stiff and sustained erection

Improves blood flow to the genital region for stiff and sustained erection Bioperine: A compound obtained from black pepper which helps to increase the absorption of other nutrients in the body.

Pricing

Erectin is priced at:

One bottle for $59.95

Three bottles for $159.95

Six bottles for $299.95

Pros

Contains natural ingredients

Some ingredients have been researched and studied well

It does not require a prescription

It comes with a 67-day money-back guarantee

Cons

It takes time to start working

Only bulk orders qualify for free shipping

Dosage

Two pills with meals every day are the recommended dosage of Erectin. One can gradually increase the dosage up to 4 pills per day.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can Performer 8 pills show withdrawal effects?

Performer 8 does not contain any habit-forming ingredients; therefore, it is unlikely to produce withdrawal symptoms.

2. Where can I order Erectin?

Erectin can be bought on its official website, with many offers and discounts.

3. Is VigRX Plus approved by the FDA?

The FDA does not certify dietary supplements, and VigRX Plus comes under the category of health supplements.

4. Is it safe to continue taking Male Extra?

Male Extra should be used consistently to get maximum results. In addition, it is entirely natural, which makes it safe for long-term use.

5. Do I need a prescription to purchase Max Performer?

Max Performer is an over-the-counter erection pill. No prescription is required for purchase.

The bottom line : OTC erection pills can be a good option.

Erectile dysfunction is not very difficult to treat if the correct approach is followed. Some lifestyle changes need to be made to alleviate the symptoms. Natural over-the-counter erection pills are used to get relief from erection problems.

Overall, resorting to natural solutions is better than taking strong medications immediately. The five best erection pills discussed above can be a good starting point for treating non-medical sexual problems of males.

