8 Fruits That Elevate Mood & Boost Energy

There are various factors that influence one's mood. Our lifestyle, what we eat, and how often we workout affects our mood significantly. Although external factors can alter one's mood temporarily, these factors have a longer impact on our mental health.

Fruits are a very healthy food group. Fruits are packed with numerous nutrients that aid the proper functioning of our bodies. Many fruits have been linked directly to improving our mood. While some foods might reduce stress, others promote the production of happy hormones.

Here are 8 fruits that elevate our mood:

1. Blueberries

Blueberries have been proven to boost brain functions. This fruit is rich in antioxidants which have been directly linked to boosting mood, improving memory, and promoting better cognitive functions. Blueberries also possess anti-inflammatory properties which have been shown to improve various mental disorders.

2. Coconut

Coconut is another refreshing fruit linked to improving mood. Some studies show coconuts may possess the ability to protect brain functions and their ageing. Coconut is also readily available in various forms such as coconut sugar, coconut milk, shredded coconut, etc.

3. Tomatoes

Tomatoes thought cooked as vegetables are scientifically considered fruits. Tomatoes are rich in lycopene. Lycopene is an antioxidant extremely beneficial for the human body and mind. Tomatoes with skins provide various nutrients and may boost energy levels.

4. Bananas

Bananas are fruits rich in fibre which gives them a confusing reputation. However, bananas are very beneficial for our health. Bananas are rich in vitamin B6 which has been proven to promote better cognitive functioning. It also helps elevate mood and has been proven to reduce menstrual issues that may be a cause of low mood.

5. Apricots

Apricots may be one of the less popular fruits but are packed with nutrients. Apricots are rich in vitamin C and beta-carotene. Both of these components have been linked to improving mood and boosting energy levels. Under some studies, these components have been linked to even improving chronic mood disorders.

6. Lemon

Lemon is another fruit that may not seem like one. Lemons are rich in vitamins and water, both of which have been linked to improving mood. This citrusy fruit is refreshing and acts as an instant energy boost if incorporated with some water and mint leaves.

7. Watermelon

Watermelon is very rich in water as about 90% of it is water. Studies show lack of water in the body or dehydration can cause a decline in mood and lack of energy. These feelings may be curbed with watermelon and watermelon juice.

8. Oranges

Oranges are another fruit group abundant in water. It is also rich in potassium and vitamin C. All three of these components have been linked to elevating mood. Vitamin C might even reduce symptoms of stress, anxiety, and depression.

In conclusion, what we eat has a great impact on our state of mind. How we may be feeling can be the body's response to certain deficiencies. Hence, it is important to watch out for what your body may be indicating. Fruits may not be the solution to chronic mood disorders but are effective in elevating mood. Exercising and bettering your lifestyle may also pose helpful in improving your day-to-day mood.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.