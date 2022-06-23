Smoothies are a great snack for people with high cholesterol

Snacking is often considered unhealthy. However, it is not as it helps fuel the body every now and then. Even though snacking is not unhealthy, what we snack on may be unhealthy.

If you have high cholesterol, you might have to be extra cautious of what you may be snacking on. Most processed or junk food snacks are either fried or high in sodium which has been proven to negatively impact heart functions.

In this article, we discuss snacks that are safe to eat for people with high cholesterol.

Here are the 10 best snacks for people with high cholesterol:

Oatmeal bowl

An oatmeal bowl can be prepared by adding some milk and sweetener to the oatmeal and cooking for just a few minutes on the stove. Oats lower cholesterol and adding fruits and seeds to garnish is even better for your cholesterol.

Smoothies

Smoothies are a great way to ensure you consume a nutrient-rich diet. Smoothies incorporating leafy greens, apples, berries, pears, tomatoes, etc. would be helpful in lowering cholesterol.

Fruit bowl

Fruit bowls are another great way to increase your nutrient intake. Fruit bowls to lower cholesterol can include apples, berries, grapes, oranges, pears, etc.

Yogurt parfait

Yogurt is another great snack that might help lower your cholesterol. Yogurt parfait can be prepared by layering granola, yogurt, and berries one over the other. All three of these are great for people with high cholesterol.

Hummus & veggies

Hummus is made from chickpeas which have been proven to lower cholesterol. Hummus along with veggies such as carrots, bell peppers, and cucumbers works as a filling snack.

Cauliflower bites

Cauliflower is a superfood packed with nutrients and fibre which makes you feel fuller for longer. Bake cauliflower florets with seminal seasoning in the oven to enjoy a cholesterol-lowering snack.

Nuts

Nuts or trail mix are a great snack for people with high cholesterol. Nuts also keep you fuller for longer and provide healthy good cholesterol.

Tofu Bites

Tofu bites are a great snack for people with high cholesterol. It can be prepared similar to cauliflower bites.

Dark chocolate dipped fruits

Dark chocolate is another food often considered unhealthy but it might help lower your cholesterol. Dark chocolate-covered or dipped strawberries, blueberries, apples, and so on can help lower your cholesterol.

Homemade popcorn

Popcorn is a great snack option for people with high cholesterol and is a great alternative to snacks that often increase cholesterol such as chips and nachos. Make sure to prepare homemade popcorn cooked in vegetable oils such as olive oil instead of buying packed.

In conclusion, foods low in cholesterol work as great snacks if you have high cholesterol. As discussed above, some of these foods might even lower bad cholesterol, making these snacks healthier. Hence, snacking in itself is beneficial for the body. What you eat and how much you eat is an indicator of whether or not it is healthy.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.