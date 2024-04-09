Video: Wrestlers Dragged, Thrashed With Sticks Inside Gurugram Academy

One of the wrestlers was pushed to the ground as five men repeatedly hit him with sticks.

Seven wrestlers, including a national-level player, were injured after they were thrashed by a group of men at a sports academy in Gurugram early this morning. Around 20 men, armed with sticks, were seen entering the wrestling arena and beating up the players practising there, CCTV footage of the incident showed.

One of the wrestlers was pushed to the ground as five men repeatedly hit him with sticks while another was dragged and beaten up.

All those injured, some of whom have got their arms and legs fractured, have been shifted to the civil hospital.

The incident happened around 6 am in the government-run Navshakti academy in Naurangpur village of the Gurugram district.

The trigger of the assault is not yet known.

"We found our boys with their arms and legs fractured. One of them was unconscious. We don't know if they had an ongoing dispute," said an academy official.

"Around 25-30 men had entered the academy. Some of them have been identified," he said.

The police have filed a First Information Report and started an investigation into the case.