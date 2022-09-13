Gurgaon's Leela Hotel Evacuated After Bomb Threat

Gurgaon's Leela Hotel was evacuated today and a detailed search carried out after a bomb threat

A call about a bomb threat led to Gurgaon's Leela Hotel being evacuated today and a detailed search being carried out at the premises to trace it, the police said.

The call was received at Gurgaon's Leela Hotel in the Ambiance Mall complex around 11:35 am.

The police were immediately informed following which bomb disposal and dog squads reached the hotel and evacuated it, sources told Press Trust of India.

A senior police officer told news agency PTI that the threat call to the hotel was made from a mobile number which was found switched off.

"The search is on and the police are trying to identify the caller," the official added.

"The hotel received a threat call today morning which was escalated to the local authorities. Investigating authorities followed protocols and have sanitized the hotel . We are providing full support to the investigating agencies and after a thorough check, the hotel has been cleared by authorities to resume normal operations," a hotel spokesperson said later in the day.

More details awaited.

