'Goa Will Become Sex Capital Of India,' Congress Lawmaker Charges

He said many tourists visit Goa for casinos, drugs and prostitution. (Representational)

Goa Congress lawmaker Luizinho Faleiro charged that casinos, drugs and prostitution are turning the coastal state, known for its picturesque beaches, into a "sin city".

Mr Faleiro made the remarks in the state Assembly on Monday during a discussion on demands for grants for the tourism department.

"The ill-gotten revenue from the casinos is coming into the state treasury and Goa is turning out to be a sin city," the former chief minister said.

"Gradually, we will become the sex capital of India and then drugs capital of India," he claimed. Mr Faleiro claimed that many tourists visit Goa for casinos, drugs and prostitution.

He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Goa government of promoting the state as the "sin city of India".

