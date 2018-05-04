Sitting In Cars For Long Hours May Lead To Blood Clots: Food To Prevent Blood Clotting

Having said that, in order to avoid blood clots in our body, add these blood thinning foods to your daily diet:

According to the study published in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology, sitting in a car or airplane for long hours may increase the risk of developing a condition called venous thromboembolisms (VTE), a blood clot that forms most often in the deep veins of the leg, groin or arm.In order to assess the impact of remaining seated in cars for extended periods of time, the investigators gathered data from the aftermath of the Kumamoto earthquakes that struck Japan in April 2016.They found an "epidemic" of blood clots developing in the legs, and in numerous cases going to the lungs, in many of the people forced to evacuate. Analysis of questionnaires from 21 local medical institutions established that 51 patients were hospitalised following the earthquakes due to VTE. Of these, 42 patients (82.4 per cent) had spent the night in a vehicle."Preventive awareness activities by professional medical teams, supported by education in the media about the risk of VTEs after spending the night in a vehicle, and raising awareness of evacuation centers, could lead to a reduced number of victims of VTE," noted lead investigator Seiji Hokimoto from Kumamoto University in Japan."This is a dramatic example of the risks inherent in spending prolonged periods immobilized in a cramped position," commented Stanley Nattel, Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Journal of Cardiology."It is an important reminder of a public health point and reinforces the need to get up and walk around regularly when on an airplane or when forced to stay in a car for a long time," Nattel said.Ginger is said to be one of the best ways to begin your morning with like drinking tasty ginger tea. Adding ginger tea to your daily diet is quite beneficial and may cure many health problems, especially blood clotting that results in stroke. This is because ginger is known to reduce inflammation and further relaxes the muscles.Cayenne peppers are superfood that help in thinning our blood. All thanks to salicylates, which are found in high amount in cayenne peppers. Adding cayenne peppers to our daily diet, in the form of capsules or in the food, could lower your blood pressure and increase circulation.Food like salmon, tuna and trout are high in omega-3 fatty acids that act as great blood thinning foods. The presence of omega-3 fatty acids help lower the cholesterol levels in our body, ultimately reducing the chances of clotting in the blood.Many experts and nutritionists believe that daily intake of a glass of red wine may help prevent heart diseases, as its properties help in thinning the blood and further preventing clogged arteries. And, we know how much you fancy drinking red wine, so don't just get carried away and stick to only one glass a day!Cinnamon is known to lower our blood pressure and relieves inflammatory conditions. This may reduce the chances of having a stroke. However, long-term consumption of cinnamon may cause liver damage, therefore, make sure you use this spice sparingly.(With Inputs From IANS)