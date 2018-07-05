Times When MS Dhoni Gave Us Diet And Fitness Goals

Ace Indian international cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be ringing in his 37th birthday on 7th July. The former Indian cricket team skipper, also fondly known as 'Captain Cool,' is laudable for his performance, both as a player and as the captain of the Indian cricket team, which has earned him millions of fans. MS Dhoni has countless achievements up his sleeve, including Padma Bhushan in 2018, Padma Shree in 2009, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna in 2007 among others. While he may have announced retirement from the test cricket, he continues to play the one day international (ODI) and T20 formats and inspire young cricket aspirants to pursue their dreams and work hard towards fulfilling them.

Mahi has been among the top wicket-keepers in the world of international cricket. Speed and agility come naturally to him. He has always been considered as one of the fittest players; thanks to his strict fitness regime. Let's take a look at Dhoni's fitness and diet regime.

While you may not see him hit the gym often, unlike his other teammates, he keeps fit by engaging in physical activities to keep his fitness game strong. In one of his interviews, Dhoni mentioned that he likes playing other sports like badminton and football that help enhance his concentration and his footwork. A good footwork and stamina build-up help in the ability to run between the wickets.

MS Dhoni is mostly a believer of 'ghar ka khana' or simple food. In one of his interviews during an event where he announced his retirement from the test cricket, he mentioned that he had to strike off his favourite foods like butter chicken, naan, milkshakes and soft drinks from his food list. He explained that his food habits had to change after quitting test cricket and that he switched to eating healthier foods, which include fibre and protein-rich meals.

The former skipper loves his food and doesn't shy away from showing it on Instagram:

After some serious tests, he loves to indulge in heavy meals with his friends and why not! He totally deserves it.

The video of Dhoni and his adorable daughter Ziva attacking a besan ka laddoo is everything cute:

Among all this, captain cool makes his country proud and inspire so many young minds to achieve their goals. We wish Mahendra Singh Dhoni a very Happy Birthday and wish him all the luck for his future endeavours.