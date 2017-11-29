Dilliwala Khazana Festival Is Here To Celebrate Dilli's Food, Art, Music And Culture

If you wish to experience the best of Delhi's culinary, musical and cultural heritage, you should definitely head to Dilliwala Khazana Festival, which is being held in Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj from 1st December to 3rd December, 2017. The food festival in Delhi will boast of three days of music, art and food from the gallis of saddi Dilli. The festival promises to bring out a unique experience of the city's heritage and secrets to the world. Expect gems like Netaji ki Chaat from Chandni Chowk, Khan Mughlai from Daryaganj, Indo Kulfi from Karol Bagh, Daulat ki Chaat and Taufeeq ki Biryani from Chitli Qabar in Purani Dilli among others.

"We are happy to present this food festival as it showcases the city's rich heritage; be it in food, music or art which gives character and defines the experience of a city. Delhi is a city that is rich in all the above and the festival will showcase the best of all that the city offers," according to Arjun Gehlot, Director at Ambience Malls, Vasant Kunj and Gurugram as quoted in a report in IANS.

Accompanying the vast spread of culinary delights will be performances of soulful yet energizing Sufi and folk music. Adding to the food festival in Delhi, you can expect an array of flea shops that will make you shop till you drop. There will henna artists, ittar shops, authentic aromatic spices and the choices bangles to choose from.

So if you are in for some sneak peek in Delhi culture and heritage, Dilliwala Khazana Festival is what you need to see.

Where: Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, 2 Nelson Mandela Road, New Delhi

When: 1st December to 3rd December, 2017 (Friday to Sunday)

Entry: Free

Contact: https://www.facebook.com/events/1742837689346153/

With Inputs from IANS






