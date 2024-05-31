Bruschetta Whipped Paneer Sandwich - You'll Love This Delightful Italian Twist To Your Sandwich

Sandwich is loved by all.

Sandwiches are a beloved staple for breakfast and evening snacks, loved for their convenience, versatility, and satisfying flavours. They can be packed with a variety of fillings, catering to different tastes and dietary preferences. Among the numerous sandwich varieties, the paneer sandwich stands out as a popular choice in Indian households. But what if we gave this usual favourite an Italian twist? Enter the Bruschetta Whipped Paneer Sandwich - a fusion delight that combines the creaminess of paneer with the fresh, zesty flavours of bruschetta.

The recipe was shared on the Instagram page 'thegourmetschronicle'. This unique creation is a perfect option for any time of the day.



Is Paneer Sandwich Healthy?

Paneer sandwiches can be a healthy choice, depending on the ingredients used. Paneer, or Indian cottage cheese, is rich in protein and calcium, making it a nutritious addition to any meal. When combined with fresh vegetables and whole grain bread, a paneer sandwich can offer a balanced mix of essential nutrients, fibre and vitamins. However, moderation is key, as the overall healthiness also depends on the type and quantity of other ingredients like oils and seasonings used in the recipe.



What is Bruschetta?

Bruschetta is a traditional Italian appetiser that features grilled bread rubbed with garlic and topped with fresh ingredients like tomatoes, basil, and olive oil. It's known for its vibrant flavours and simple preparation, making it a delightful start to any meal. The classic bruschetta topping often includes chopped tomatoes mixed with garlic, basil, and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar, offering a perfect balance of tangy and sweet notes. In this recipe, we integrate these delightful bruschetta flavours into a sandwich, creating a refreshing and flavorful dish.



Bruschetta Whipped Paneer Sandwich Recipe:

For Whipped Paneer Spread:

In a blender or chopper, blend 1 cup of crumbled paneer, 1/4 cup of chopped cilantro, 2 green chillies (adjust according to your spice preference), 2 garlic cloves, 1 tsp of chaat masala, 3/4 tsp of salt, and 1 tsp of everything bagel seasoning until smooth.

For the Stuffing:

Mix together 3/4 cup of chopped cherry tomatoes, 1/2 cup of chopped onion, 1/4 cup of hand-torn basil leaves, 1 tsp of salt, 2 chopped garlic cloves, 1/2 tsp of black pepper, 1 tbsp of olive oil, and 1 tbsp of balsamic vinegar. Combine everything well and set aside.

To Assemble:

Toast two slices of sourdough bread until golden brown.

Spread a generous amount of the whipped paneer mixture on both slices of bread.

On one slice, add the bruschetta stuffing.

Cover with the other slice of bread, whipped paneer side down, to complete the sandwich.

Watch the complete recipe video here:

3 More Interesting Ways to Make Paneer Sandwich

Paneer Pesto Sandwich:

Blend paneer with fresh basil pesto, garlic, and a bit of olive oil to create a creamy spread. Layer it with roasted red peppers, arugula, and a sprinkle of pine nuts for a flavorful and gourmet twist.



Spicy Paneer Tikka Sandwich:

Marinate paneer cubes in a mixture of yoghurt and spices like garam masala, turmeric, and chilli powder. Grill or pan-fry the paneer until charred and crispy. Assemble the sandwich with a mint-coriander chutney spread, cucumber slices, and red onions.



Paneer Avocado Sandwich:

Mash ripe avocado with lime juice, salt, and pepper. Spread the avocado mixture on whole grain bread, top with crumbled paneer, sliced tomatoes, and a sprinkle of red pepper flakes for a creamy and nutritious sandwich.



Whether you stick to the classic or venture into these innovative recipes, paneer sandwiches are sure to delight your taste buds.

