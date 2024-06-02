Zomato's Deepinder Goyal Reveals The Place He Visited On His First Trip To Bengaluru

Zomato was incorporated in 2008.

Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal is quite active on social media and often shares posts highlighting his company's achievements and ventures. At times, he also gives a glimpse into his many life experiences and adventures. In his latest post, he wrote about his conversation with entrepreneur Shakir Haq, founder of the Empire chain of restaurants and shared a nostalgic memory from his first Bengaluru visit. He revealed that Empire was the first place he stopped by when he first visited Bengaluru in 2015.

In a post on X, he wrote, ''Empire was the first place I visited when I went to Bengaluru for the first time in 2015. And it's easily one of the city's most popular dining destinations today. In the latest episode of Breaking Bread, I sat down with Empire founder Shakir Haq to discuss the recipe behind the chain's success.''

See the tweet here:

Empire was the first place I visited when I went to Bengaluru for the first time in 2015. And it's easily one of the city's most popular dining destinations today.



In the latest episode of Breaking Bread, I sat down with Empire founder Shakir Haq to discuss the recipe behind the… — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) May 31, 2024

Since being shared, the post has garnered more than 3,14,000 views, and close to 750 likes, with many users sharing similar memories related to the Empire.

One user wrote, ''Empire is not just a restaurant; it's a Bengaluru institution. Excited to learn from Shakir Haq about the passion and perseverance that fueled its success.''

''Wait - you only visited Bangalore in 2016?! Seven years after starting Zomato? If this is true, then who needs Bangalore to build a startup?” commented another.

A third wrote, ''Among the two, Imperial was more popular at least during the 90's. The Kushka and Kebab was something else.''

''As a Delhi guy living in Bengaluru, Empire has given me profound memories. It was the Empire restaurant where I witnessed my first fight in Bengaluru,'' a fourth state while a fifth said, ''Empire is epic, Countless memories.''

Zomato was incorporated in 2008. Backed by China's Ant Group, it is one of the most prominent startups in the country today.