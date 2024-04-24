YouTuber Urges People To 'Boycott' BoAt Products Due To Poor Quality, Company Responds

The company took note of her complaint.

An internet user recently shared her experience of using products of the electronics brand boAt and said that she is surprised to see the "poor quality" despite it having a great name in the market. In the short clip, Vaishnavi Shukla slammed Aman Gupta's company and urged people to "boycott" the firm.

"This brand is very well-established, However, they are using poor quality to fool us. It's a total scam," she said, adding that she has used a variety of products including headphones, earphones, speakers and smartwatches.

Ms Shukla also mentioned that boAt is not taking responsibility for the warranty of the products "since it was a physical damage". The Youtuber showed the products and said that they broke in some way or the other within a short period due to their quality.

"Boycott boat products until and unless they start acknowledging our reviews and promise to make a change regarding the same!" Ms Shukla wrote in the caption of her post.

The company took note of her complaint and said, "Hi Vaishnavi, we're eager to make things right and give you the amazing boAthead experience you deserve. We have asked for your contact details via DM. We request you to share the same so that we can get this closed on priority. We truly appreciate your support, and we hope to keep you as a happy boAthead for years to come!"

Since being shared, her post has amassed over 23,000 likes and four lakh views.

"Boat's quality is so bad," said a user.

"And Boat advertising and claiming to be better than Apple," wrote a person.

Another wrote, "This is a very old tactic. They never provide you with proper warranty coverage! Also, they try to fool you or make it look as it was your mistake! However, the quality sucks and audio quality is not on point or worth the money!"

"I bought boat headphones three times. They cost me more than 2k each time & did not even last for a year. Worst products ever. I decided never to buy anything from them, not even good sound quality in their headphones @boat.nirvana," said a person.

Another commented, "I use BoAt headphones. I have been using this for two years, and they work fine. But sometimes you need maintenance. That is the same for all brands."