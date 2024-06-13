World's 10 Most Valuable Brands In 2024 Revealed

Apple has a brand value of over $1 trillion.

Apple has topped the list of most valuable brands globally, according to a new report. The rankings are based on feedback from over 4.3 million people about 21,000 brands in 532 categories. The list spotlights the companies that lead in innovation, market presence and consumer trust. It is the third year in succession Apple has topped the Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands Report.

Here is a look at the top ten most valuable brands in the world currently:



Apple



Apple has secured its position as the world's most valuable brand for the third consecutive year. It has a brand value of over $1 trillion, as it continues to lead with its innovative products such as the iPhone, and Mac and services such as Apple Music and Apple TV+.



Google



Google holds the second spot with a brand value of $753.5 billion. The tech giant's dominance in search engines, online advertising and cloud computing through Google Cloud keeps it a powerhouse in the tech industry.



Microsoft



In third place is Microsoft, boasting a brand value of $712.9 billion. Its broad portfolio, including the Windows OS, Office Suite, Azure cloud services and Xbox gaming, gives it a strong market presence and continued growth.



Amazon



Amazon ranks fourth with a brand value of $576.6 billion. They are leaders in e-commerce and cloud computing via Amazon Web Services (AWS), making them a crucial player in the global commerce and technology industry.



McDonald's



In fifth place, fast food brand McDonald's stands out as the highest-ranking non-tech company with a brand value of $221.9 billion.



NVIDIA



NVIDIA, a key player in the semiconductor and gaming industry, takes the sixth spot, with a brand value of $201.8 billion. It reflects a 178% increase – the highest among the top ten. Its cutting-edge graphics processing units and advancements in AI and machine learning have skyrocketed its brand value.



Visa



Visa, the financial services giant with a brand value of $197.3 billion, is seventh. As one of the most recognised names in global payment processing, Visa's extensive network and brand reliability make it invaluable in the financial sector.



Facebook



Facebook, under Meta Platforms Inc., maintains its influence at eighth place with a brand value of $185.7 billion. Despite controversies, its platforms – Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp – are the most used social networking sites.



Oracle



Oracle holds the ninth position with a brand value of $153.2 billion. Oracle is known for its enterprise software solutions, databases and cloud systems which makes it essential for businesses worldwide.



Tencent



Tencent, the Chinese multinational conglomerate, concludes the top ten list. It has a brand value of $149.3 billion. Its diverse portfolio, including social networking, gaming, fintech and entertainment, drives its significant market value.