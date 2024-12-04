What Does Being Declared 'Tankhaiya' Mean? Understanding The Guilty Verdict For Violating Sikh Code

A day after the Sikh clergy pronounced the 'tankhah' (religious punishment) for Sukhbir Singh Badal, the Shiromani Akali Dal leader on Tuesday performed the duty of a 'sewadar' or volunteer outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Holding a spear in one hand, Badal, in blue 'sewadar' uniform, was at the entrance of the Golden Temple in his wheelchair, serving his punishment. He has a fractured leg.

The Sikh clergy issued a 'tankhah' (religious punishment) for Badal and other leaders for "mistakes" committed by the SAD and its government in Punjab between 2007 and 2017. Prior to the pronouncement of the punishment, Badal admitted to several mistakes, including pardoning Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh during the SAD government's tenure in Punjab.

Badal stepped down after being found guilty of mistakes, including the failure to punish those responsible for the 2015 sacrilege incidents and pardoning Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a 2007 blasphemy case.

Along with Badal, many other key Sikh leaders from his government were also labeled as 'Tankhaiya.'

Here's a look at what 'Tankhaiya' means:

'Tankhaiya' means punishment or being found guilty of religious misconduct, given by the highest religious authority. If a Sikh breaks the Sikh rehat maryada (code of conduct) or takes part in actions against the Sikh community, the Jathedar of the Akal Takht can declare them 'tankhaiya'. The person must then appear before the Akal Takht in front of the Sikh community and publicly apologize for their actions. After this, the Jathedar, with advice from the Five High Priests, decides on the appropriate punishment.

Here is the list of people declared 'tankhaiya,' or guilty of religious misconduct in the past: