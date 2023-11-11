At US Embassy's Diwali Celebrations, US Envoy's 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' Surprise

Eric Garcetti danced to the hit song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' during a Diwali celebration event

Eric Garcetti, US Ambassador to India, impressed everyone at the US embassy in New Delhi with his Bollywood dance skills on Friday. Mr Garcetti danced to the hit song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' during a Diwali celebration event at the embassy.

The original song, which came out in 1998, featured Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora grooving on a train. Mr Garcetti took the stage in a blue kurta and a pair of shades as the audience clapped and cheered.

The video was shared and applauded by several users on X (formerly Twitter).

"I applaud the jovial spirit of US Ambassador to India, Mr Eric Garcetti, for showing delightful interest in Diwali celebrations. Let there be light and happiness in the relationship of US and India like this forever!" said Satnam Singh Sandhu, the founder chancellor of Chandigarh University.

Since being appointed in May, Mr Garcetti has wholeheartedly soaked in the Indian traditions and recently celebrated Durga Puja at Delhi's Chittaranjan Park with enthusiasm and vigour. He visited a pandal at CR Park and enjoyed traditional Bengali delicacies. The US diplomat also performed Dhunuchi Naach, which is referred to as a dance dedicated to Goddess Durga.

Earlier this week, Mr Garcetti paid a surprise visit to the US visa centre in Delhi to interact with applicants. His visit came at a time when waiting periods for a US visa appointment are as high as 511 days.

To address the surging demand for US visas, the United States has made substantial investments in its operations in India. The US Mission has expanded its workforce to streamline visa processing, upgraded facilities at the US Consulate in Chennai, and inaugurated a new Consulate building in Hyderabad.

Last year, over 1.2 million Indians visited the US, solidifying this as one of the world's most substantial travel relationships. Indians now account for over 10% of all visa applicants worldwide, with 20% seeking student visas and 65% applying for H&L-category employment visas.