Video Show Large 'Powder Cloud' Avalanche Descending Down US Mountain

A video has surfaced on the internet that features an avalanche witnessed by skiers in Utah, US. The power cloud avalanche was seen at a Utah ski resort.

The video was posted by the Utah Avalanche Center on YouTube. The video shows two skiers watching the avalanche from a distance and trying to capture it on their phones. From the snow-clad mountain, a massive amount of snow is seen travelling down the side of Mount Timpanogos. It floats over the group of skirts and snowboarders in a blinding whirlwind.

The man who is recording the video can be heard saying, "What the heck bro? That's one of the biggest avalanches I've ever seen in real life. It's gonna pummel us."

According to Utah Avalanche Center, the cloud of snow was caused by an avalanche that had come to a halt, while snowflakes in the air continued on.

The centre said, "Avalanche debris stopped safely in the Dry Lakes area adjacent to the ski area but the dust cloud carried for hundreds of yards."

The video also surfaced on Twitter and was shared by Chris Harrington. The caption of the video reads, "A friend just shared this with me. Avalanche at @SundanceResort. Just now."

A friend just shared this with me. Avalanche at @SundanceResort. Just now. pic.twitter.com/j2hcCNRdPl — Chris Harrington (@CCH360) March 27, 2023

Mr Harrington informed in the comments section that no one was injured. "Have confirmed with Sundance that this was off property and there were no injuries," he wrote.

The internet was stunned after the video went viral. A user wrote, "General thought: If you see a major avalanche-like thingy rolling your way, assume you are in harm's way and get out of there. I'm shocked those people just hung around to video and snap photos."

Another user wrote, "WOW! What incredible footage #avalance."

"I'm sprinting in the opposite direction in this scenario," the third user commented.



