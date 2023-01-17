Video Of Snake Being Used To Flush Out Rats From Hole Puzzles Internet

Viewers were surprised by this video.

All of us know that rats are pesky and can hide in hard-to-reach places. People use various ways to push the rodents out of their houses, including mousetraps, but they are not always successful. And if rats multiply, it increases your tension. But a video circulating on the internet shows a man using a snake to remove rats from a house. The tactic adopted by him is dangerous and has divided the internet. While some users find it unique, others say the video is morphed and accuse the creator of editing it to present a certain scenario.

Take a look at the now-viral video:

Smart idea pic.twitter.com/CvvXbYUp9i — Weird and Terrifying (@weirdterrifying) January 14, 2023

(NDTV cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video.)

And what generally happens on the internet happened with this video too. The unique content of the undated video drew a lot of attention.

The video has received approximately 15 million views and over 130,000 likes. Viewers were surprised by this video, and they left several interesting remarks in the comment section.

"Well, you got rid of the mice; now you've got a snake in your walls," commented one user.

"I wouldn't mind having mice in my walls if I needed to hold a snake," wrote another user.