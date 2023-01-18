Video Captures Moment Shots Fired During High School Basketball Game In US

Gunshots were fired during a school basketball match.

The moment gunshots were fired during a basketball game in the United States was captured on a live stream of the event, and the video is now gaining traction on social media. The clip has been posted on the YouTube channel of the platform streaming the event live. It shows the shock and panic among those present in the gymnasium where the school basketball game was taking place. According to Newsweek, one person - an adult male - was shot and rushed to hospital.

The footage was captured during a game between Del City Eagles and Millwood High School Falcons on Tuesday. Towards the end, when the Eagles defeated the Falcons 62-58, two gunshots are heard. While players and attendees start screaming and running around, two commentators are seen ducking for cover.

Watch the video:

Some children were also present among the crowd of cheerleaders and spectators, as seen in the video.

"After the completion of the boys' basketball game against Millwood High School, a fight occurred and gunshots were fired inside the field house," the school's principal Steve Gilliland said in a statement. "The Del City Police Department is onsite and investigating the incident."

Newsweek said that Del City High School decided to shift to virtual learning for Wednesday.

Police told ABC affiliate KOCO5 that shots appeared to have been fired both within the gymnasium and outside it. So far, no one has been taken into custody.

"There was at least 500 people here, maybe a little bit more," Brad Cowden, Del City Police Captain, was quoted as saying by KOCO5. "The game had just concluded when this incident occurred."

At least four police officers were present inside the gymnasium to provide security, but could not prevent the shooting from occurring, as per the Newsweek report.

The police, meanwhile, are looking into the possibility that an altercation after the basketball match led to shots being fired.