Video: British Freestyle Footballer Achieves Seventh Guinness World Record

Liv Cooke is a professional football freestyler.

Liv Cooke, who is known as the "best freestyle footballer in the world," has set her seventh Guinness World Record aboard a cruise ship.

According to The BBC, Ms Cooke landed 76 sit-down alternating crossovers with a football on a cruise ship in Barcelona. The 24-year-old from Leyland, Lancashire, said breaking the record was "amazing," but inspiring children was the "most important" thing for her.

"There were some kids boarding the ship ready for their holiday, and they were as excited as me", she said.

Ms Cooke said that growing up with two older brothers played a role in her initial hopes to become a footballer.

"From the minute I could walk, they were blasting a football at me, usually putting me in the net so they could practise their striking", she said.

"I loved football; I was always out on the street kicking a ball around and wanted to play for England, and I was on track and at the camps, training with the Lionesses that you see today, and then I got a lower back injury."

She was severely demoralised by the injuries and sidelined for seven months. She nevertheless tried to move around as much as she could because of her intense interest in the sport.

"Probably on the three- to four-month mark, I was in my garden sat in a position that didn't hurt my back, trying to keep the ball up and without knowing. That was the start of my freestyle journey.

"I didn't even realise I was freestyling at the time. I was learning one trick and then another, and I just became obsessed with progressing, and by the time I was fit to go back into football, I had absolutely fallen in love with football."

She beat former role model Laura Biondo's record for the "most sit-down alternating football crossovers in 30 seconds (female)".