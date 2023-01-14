US Woman's Suitcase Lost By Airlines In Chicago, Turned Up Four Years Later

Gavin said the bag was slightly damaged and worn.

Missing luggage is a regular occurrence at the airports. Sometimes people get it back in a few days, but sometimes it never returns. But in what could be called a bizarre incident, an American woman received her lost suitcase, which had been misplaced by an airline, four years after it was missed at the airport.

April Gavin, a resident of Oregon, travelled to Chicago for a business trip, and while coming back to her home, her luggage was lost by United Airlines. After four years, the suitcase resurfaced in Honduras, according to The New York Post.

Ms Gavin claimed that, despite her best efforts, she was unable to locate the suitcase. She also shared a video on social media in search of the missing baggage. The airline informed her that they "had no idea" where it was. Up until this month, when her phone rang with an update.

"All of a sudden, I get a phone call from Houston, Texas, saying that they found my luggage, and I was confused," she said, adding that the airline "thought it was a typo that it had been missing for four years."

"It was in Honduras. And who knows where else it went. But it came from Honduras. went to Houston, Texas."

"It's like Christmas opening up all my stuff." I cannot believe that this suitcase has been travelling around for four years, went to Honduras, and finally made it back to me, and it looks like almost everything is still in it. "So, thanks, United Airlines."