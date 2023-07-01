'Unforgettable Weekend': Amber Heard In First Instagram Post Since Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

Amber Heard at 69th Taormina Film Festival.

American actress Amber Heard made her return to Instagram for the first time after settling the infamous defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp. In a post, the 'Aquaman' actress shared a picture of herself smiling at the stage while attending the 69th Taormina Film Festival in Italy. She attended the event last weekend to promote her movie 'In the Fire', as per a report in Independent.

"Thank you for such an incredibly warm reception at the Taormina Film Festival for my latest movie In the Fire. It was an unforgettable weekend," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Since being shared on the social media platform, the post has amassed 1.9 lakh likes and several comments.

"Yes. There she is," said a user.

"THERES OUR GIRL!!" commented a person.

Another person added, "miss that smile"

Many users also left heart emojis in the comments section.

The movie marks Ms Heard's return to the movies post the defamation trial. In the suspenseful film directed by Conor Allyn, she plays the role of a New York physician who travels to a rural plantation in the 1890s to treat a troubled youngster with "inexplicable abilities".

On the other hand, Ms Heard has relocated to Spain with her two-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige and even admitted that she loves the country and "hopes to" stay in Madrid

In December last year, Johnny Depp and Ms Heard settled their defamation case with the actress agreeing to pay her former husband $1 million over claims he physically abused her. In a post on Instagram, Ms Heard said she was dropping an appeal against the $10 million payout she had been ordered to make by a jury because she "simply cannot go through" another trial.

She said, "After a great deal of deliberation I have made a very difficult decision to settle the defamation case. I make this decision having lost faith in the American legal system, where my unprotected testimony served as entertainment and social media fodder."

"Now I finally have an opportunity to emancipate myself from something I attempted to leave over six years ago and on terms I can agree to. I have made no admission. This is not an act of concession," she continued.