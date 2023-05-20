UK's Annual Cheese-Rolling Contest Gets A Request From Animal Rights Body

Former winners of Cooper's Hill Cheese-Rolling and Wake.

Cooper's Hill Cheese-Rolling and Wake, a challenging yet risky sport, draws competitors from all over the world to Gloucester each year. The extreme sports competition takes place at Cooper's Hill, close to Gloucester, England, on the Spring Bank Holiday.

The main activity of this event is chasing a Double Gloucester cheese down the 200-yard-long slope.

This year is going to be held on May 29, 2023, and before that, the organisers received a letter from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) activists, who have asked them to use a vegan cheese to organise this event this year.

Dawn Carr, vice president of vegan corporate projects for the animal welfare organisation, has written to the organisers, "Dear Cheese-Rollers: I'm writing on behalf of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) to urge Cooper's Hill to embrace a new tradition: instead of the annual rolling of a dairy cheese, made by expelling fluid from the underside of an unwilling Gloucester cow, switch to a vegan cheese, a move that would be better for cows and the planet and that would make the event more inclusive."

"Leave behind tired old traditions and roll out a new one! Far from suggesting anyone stop chasing a cheesy dream, we're simply encouraging you to update the nature of the cheese for everyone's benefit."

"Cows are gentle, intelligent animals who, when given the chance, will nurture their young and form lifelong friendships with one another-pleasures denied them on dairy farms. Cows confined by the dairy industry are repeatedly forcibly impregnated and separated from their bellowing calves so humans can loot their mammary secretions."

"And cows' milk is meant for baby cows, not humans, which is why people who consume dairy are at greater risk of developing heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and many other ailments."

According to The Metro, "organisers of the competition said they are too busy preparing for Monday to respond to the letter."